The Brimstone Museum's THE HISTORY OF BASEBALL: SWLA Celebrates a Home Run

Pictured L to R: Sam Moore - former head baseball coach Sulphur High, daughters of former Big Leaguers Alvin Dark; Allison Dark Walling and Eve Dark Carpenter, former Big Leaguers Ray Fontenot, Pat Rapp, Wade LeBlanc and Blake Trahan

Louisiana Museum Celebrates History of Baseball with Local Big Leaguers, Minor Leagues, Negro League and High Schools

Through this exhibit, our board of directors aims to raise awareness and support for our ongoing endeavors to safeguard and enhance the rich history and culture of Southwest Louisiana” — Ex. Dir., Brimstone, Thom Trahan

SULPHUR, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brimstone Museum is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its latest exhibit, THE HISTORY OF BASEBALL: SWLA. The event, held at the museum's premises, attracted a turnout of over 300 visitors from various parts of Southwest Louisiana (SWLA). The outpouring of support from friends, family, and baseball enthusiasts was truly evident, contributing to the success of the event.

A highlight of the evening was the attendance of several guests, including the families of renowned Big Leaguers Alvin Dark and Wally Hebert. They joined in to pay homage to their late loved ones and provided valuable information and artifacts for the exhibit. The Chretien family, descendants of two prominent figures in The Negro League, also traveled a good distance to honor their memory and extend their support.

Sulphur Mayor Danahay took part in the festivities by presenting the Keys to the City of Sulphur to Sam Moore, the former head coach of Sulphur High, in recognition of the program's unparalleled success in baseball during Moore's tenure. The mayor also bestowed the keys upon Warren Arceneaux and Rodrick Anderson, esteemed sports writers from the American Press, in appreciation of their significant contributions to SWLA baseball coverage throughout the years.

Additionally, the inaugural Brimstone Legacy Award was presented to Glenn and Raissa Cecchini for their outstanding contributions to the ongoing success of baseball in SWLA. Their support and dedication have played a pivotal role in establishing SWLA as the region with a consistently high number of teams sent to the State Tournament since the year 2000. In 2023 alone, eight SWLA teams qualified for the tournament, and Barbe and Iowa High Schools emerged as State Champions in their respective divisions. Notably, Barbe High School achieved another extraordinary feat by securing their fourth National Title, as proclaimed by MaxPreps.

The Executive Director of the Brimstone Museum, Thom Trahan, highlighted a significant motive behind the exhibit, stating,

"In 2020, our organization suffered a devastating blow with the destruction of our cherished Brimstone Museum, a historic 1915 Southern Pacific Railroad depot caused by Hurricane Laura. Through this exhibit, our board of directors aims to raise awareness and support for our ongoing endeavors to safeguard and enhance the rich history and culture of Southwest Louisiana."

The exhibit, THE HISTORY OF BASEBALL: SWLA, will continue to run through August 5. Visitors can explore the museum's displays and delve into the rich heritage of baseball in SWLA. The Brimstone Museum is open Monday to Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, with a lunch break from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Also, the museum welcomes visitors on Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

For group tours involving teams, schools, churches, or organizations, or for visitors in town for tournaments, the museum offers the opportunity to schedule an appointment and receive a guided tour from one of our staff members.

Admission to the exhibition is entirely free, allowing everyone to experience the history and passion of baseball in SWLA.

Partners and Title Sponsors of the event included Sulphur Parks & Recreation (SPAR), Visit Lake Charles, Brashear Law Firm, Lamar Advertising and Luccini.

Gift Bag sponsors included The City of Sulphur, Community Coffee, Marsh Magic Seasonings, Toledo Bend Lake Country, DAX Haircare, Chassis for Men, KYVAN Body Essentials and the book, Kings Don’t Settle by author Dex Dixon.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, please contact:

The Brimstone Museum

900 S. Huntington St.

Sulphur, LA 70663

337-527-0357

Thom Trahan. Executive Director of The Brimstone Museum

Kat Godsey, Assistant Director