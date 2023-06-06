Latest News: Library of Congress Launches Video Game Challenge for Civic Engagement
The Library of Congress is calling on video game developers to create fun and lightweight video games related to civics that incorporate Library resources. This challenge is part of an effort to improve public knowledge of the rights and responsibilities of American citizens. Winning video game entries, to be announced early next year, will receive $35,000 in cash prizes.
Click here for more information.
You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.