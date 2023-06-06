Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,496 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: Library of Congress Launches Video Game Challenge for Civic Engagement

The Library of Congress is calling on video game developers to create fun and lightweight video games related to civics that incorporate Library resources. This challenge is part of an effort to improve public knowledge of the rights and responsibilities of American citizens. Winning video game entries, to be announced early next year, will receive $35,000 in cash prizes.

Click here for more information.

 

You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

You just read:

Latest News: Library of Congress Launches Video Game Challenge for Civic Engagement

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more