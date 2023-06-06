FEMA Awards Additional $368.5 million in Hurricane Ida Public Assistance Grants

BATON ROUGE, La. – FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) grant program is an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. To date, more than $1.8 billion has been obligated to the State of Louisiana for the Hurricane Ida recovery. This additional $368.5 million will help pay for travel trailers purchased by the state, debris removal in St. Tammany Parish and water remediation expenses for the Lafourche Parish School Board.

Public Assistance Process

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and conducts final reviews of FEMA-approved projects. The grants go to governments and nonprofits after a disaster. The money helps protect people and property, clean up neighborhoods, haul away disaster debris, put utilities back in order, and repair roads and bridges, among other projects

Applicants provide FEMA with thorough documentation to support damage claims. Following approvals by FEMA and GOHSEP, FEMA obligates funding for the project. Once a project is obligated by FEMA, GOHSEP works closely with the applicant to finalize the grant and begin making payments.

Eligible applicants include states, federally recognized tribal governments, U.S. territories, local governments, and certain private non-profit (PNP) organizations.

FEMA obligates funding for these projects directly to the State of Louisiana. It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that the eligible sub-recipients receive these awards. Following the state's review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, they will provide funds to the sub-recipients.

Major Grants Awarded

GOHSEP: $218.5 million to pay for travel trailers at the 90 percent Federal Cost Share. GOHSEP has received $472.5 million to date.

South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA): $77.6 million to cover repair of utility lines. SLECA has received $106.9 million to date.

St. Tammany Parish: $37.9 million for debris removal. The parish has received $48.4 million to date.

Lafourche Parish School Board: $34.5 million to cover water remediation expenses for serval of their buildings. The Lafourche Parish School Board has received $53.4 million to date.

