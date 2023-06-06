Charles Michel on Nova Kakhovka dam in Ukraine: ‘Destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime’

The European Union condemned in the strongest possible terms the attack on Nova Kakhovka dam, located on Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia, saying that this attack represents “a new dimension of Russian atrocities and may constitute a violation of international law, notably international humanitarian law”.

In a statement released today by High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič, the EU says that the downstream flooding is putting at risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of civilians in around 80 settlements, including the city of Kherson, “aggravating the already dire humanitarian situation in those areas”.

“The destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime”, European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter, adding that he was shocked by this “unprecedented attack”.

“We will hold Russia and its proxies accountable,” he said.

Nova Kakhovka dam on the Dnipro River lies about 30 km east of the city of Kherson. It was constructed in 1956 as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant and holds back an estimated 18 cubic kilometres of water.

Dropping water levels of the dam also affect access to critical cooling water for the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. “With this desperate act, Russia is also continuing its reckless nuclear gamble by putting at risk the proper functioning of the safety and security systems of the ZNPP,” Borrell and Lenarčič said.

In another tweet, Charles Michel wrote that he will raise the issue at the European Council this June and propose more assistance to the flooded areas.

“My thoughts with all the families in Ukraine affected by this catastrophe,” Charles Michel said.

