EU to provide €85 million for cross-border cooperation between Moldova and Romania

On 6 June, the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova announced €85 million were now available for communities from the Republic of Moldova and Romania under the EU-funded Interreg NEXT cross-border cooperation programme 2021-2027. 

Funds are allocated for the development of settlements in the Romanian counties of Iași, Galați, Vaslui, and Botoșani, as well as in settlements throughout the Republic of Moldova. Support will be given to health, education, tourism and culture initiatives, as well as to climate change, good governance and border management.

In order to receive funding, partners from both countries will need to work together in the project. 

More detailed information on the call for proposals will be published soon on the programme website.

