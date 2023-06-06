CPLT conduct training for RSIPF officers in Honiara

The National Traffic Department (NTD) undergo a month training conducted by the China Police Liaison Team (CPLT) at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara recently.

Director of the National Crime Prevention Department Superintendent John Matamaru says during the opening of the training course that CPLT and RSIPF Partnership is to enhance organizational capability and capacity for a successful policing.

Superintendent Matamaru says, “Police officers must be professional and well trained to effectively carry out their duties within the realm of law and to protect themselves and others.”

Director Matamaru acknowledged the RSIPF executive and the partners for enabling such training to prepare our officers in any critical situation in the future.

Director National Traffic Department (NTD) Superintendent William Foufaka says, “This training is a great opportunity for our traffic officers as they are trained by the qualified instructors from the partners. Training participants are to take training seriously and put all your effort into this training.”

During the opening program, the CPLT Deputy Team Leader (DTL) Mr Xu said NTD play an important role in maintaining the social stability of Solomon Islands. CPLT will continue to support the RSIPF on capacity and capability-building programs.

CPLT is willing to have more communications with RSIPF on criminal fighting, talent cultivation and equipment assistance.

The chief instructor CPLT Dong Pengpeng said, “Policing tactical combat skills is the key part in law enforcement operation ability, which is also important to the officers’ own safety. All the skills can be more effectively applied to the security tasks in the upcoming PG23.”

//End//

Instructor watch as officers demonstrating skills during the training

DTL Mr Xu delivering his speech during the opening program

Director Traffic Superintendent Foufaka speaking at the opening of the training at Rove

CPLT instructor demonstrating steps during the training

-RSIPF Press