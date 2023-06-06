Solomon Islands looks to conclude groundwork on a Security Treaty with Fiji.

Solomon Islands will soon engage in a bilateral security agreement with the Republic of Fiji as part of efforts to fill the gaps in its security space.

The Framework would allow the country to broaden and enhance its security engagement with its Melanesian neighbours based on the National Security Strategy (NSS).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade confirmed that work on getting a security arrangement with its fellow MSG neighbour, Fiji is already underway.

The Agreement is aimed at having Fiji Security Personnel deployed under a bilateral arrangement with direct relationship with the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF).

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Mr. Collin Beck stressed that members of the Fiji Military are already in the Solomon Islands serving under Solomon’s International Assistance Force (SIAF) and facilitated as a third country under Solomon Islands – Australian Security Treaty.

Permanent Secretary Beck said the agreement with Fiji will be similar to the one with Papua New Guinea where officers were deployed to the Solomon Islands on a bilateral arrangement rather as a third country.

“I would like to reiterate that all Security arrangements Solomon Islands entered are directed at Solomon Islands internal threats” Permanent Secretary Beck emphasised.

Solomon Islands has bilateral security treaties with Australia, China and Papua New Guinea. Fiji and New Zealand are serving in Solomon Islands under the Australia-Solomon Islands Bilateral Security Treaty signed in 2017. END////

-MFAET PRESS RELEASE