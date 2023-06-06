An emotional journey of a cancer patient "The Secrets of Hope"

The Chemo Point of interest is the one of the first main story points the player will discover. In game screenshot of a location in the Secrets of Hope

NILES, OH, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lose yourself in an immersive story, as you follow a man coming to terms with terminal cancer. Explore a surreal world from a first person perspective. revisit both new and old memories and follow along as he discovers The Secrets of Hope.Check out our demo before Steam Next Festour demo is a short 10-15 min vertical slice that will allow you to explore some of the main gameplay elements of The Secrets of Hope.Demo features:* about 10 - 15 mins of gameplay* 2 "get well Soon" cards to collect (which are player submitted stories of dealing with Cancer)* 1 main point of interest which is the driving mechanic to the game* 2 hidden secondary points of interest which help drive a second story arch.Welcome to The Secrets of HopeDiscover the Secrets of Hope, the first title from Fyrebite Studios. You will explore the characters journey from being diagnosed with terminal cancer, to revisiting new and old memories, and culminating in relatable reflections on his life. The environment is beautifully crafted, with surreal sounds that will immerse you in this first person story rich atmosphere. As the player journeys through the story, they will discover various settings and items that unravel the story of our character's life.Core Features* An emotional and immersive story that will touch the player deeply on a personal leveltouching soundtrack and sound design that pulls the player into the world* User / Player submitted Get Well Soon Cards which feature stories and words of inspiration.2 story arches that drive the ending of the game* features parts of open world exploration allowing you to unlock parts of the story in your own order.* A shorter game that can be played in one sitting within 2-3 hoursAbout Fyrebite StudiosFyrebite Studios is an Indie Game Developing company out of Northeast Ohio, founded in 2022. We are a team of three, with unique skills and backgrounds that we have brought together in order to deliver powerful narrative storytelling in video game format. Our hope is that we can present challenging stories with an emphasis on exploration that touch the player in a personal way. Our aim is to create game and level designs that immerse you with stories that make you think. Stories that can enrich your life and inspire you. Stories that bring some of the darker things in life to the light and deal with them out in the open. Stories that provide Hope?

Pre Release Trailer for The Secrets of Hope