Global Medical Grade Coatings Market is estimated to be Worth US$ 19.8 Billion at a CAGR of 10% during forecast 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Due to the rising demand from the pharmaceutical and medical sectors in the United States, North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global medical-grade coatings market. Future Market Insights (FMI) predicts that the United States medical grade coatings market will hold over one-fourth of the volume share in the global market

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Medical Grade Coatings Market is expected to reach US$ 7.61 billion by 2023 and reach US$ 19.8 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10%. Medical grade coatings have a wide range of applications in the medical industry, making them a rapidly growing market. Coatings like this are used to enhance the performance and durability of medical devices like implants and catheters.



With technological advancements, these types of coatings are becoming more popular. Medical devices must meet rigid safety requirements, which are the most important aspect of their design. Medical devices pose quality challenges that aren't met by other types of products because they combine efficiency, cost, and functionality with sanitary and biocompatibility considerations.

Various medical coatings can be used on a wide variety of devices for a wide range of applications, ranging from lubricants to antimicrobial liquids to water-repellent polymers. All phases of procedures, including check-ups, surgeries, and clinical tests, use medical equipment. With global regulations increasing, companies will require solutions that are cost-effective while meeting their needs, which can only be provided by reliable suppliers who specialize in this field.

Graphene-based nanocomposites have also been developed recently that can be combined with traditional polymers to create coatings tailored to specific needs in numerous industries, including medicine. In addition to regulatory changes, safety protocols have also been tightened when dealing with biocompatible materials manufactured inside the human body. Recent rapid growth in healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets, such as India and China, is contributing to the growth of the healthcare industry. A large population in these countries also opens up a huge pool of potential customers for manufacturers who are trying to provide medical grade coatings in these countries.

Key Takeaways:

By 2022, the medical grade coatings market surpassed US$ 6.68 billion.

The United States is expected to emerge as the dominant market in North America, accounting for nearly 90% of total sales.

With the increasing focus on healthcare research, the United States will continue to drive growth in the region

The United Kingdom experienced a growth rate of 5.4% y-o-y in 2022, driven primarily by an increase in healthcare expenditure

European sales are expected to remain strong in Germany and France

Keeping up with emerging trends within the industry, key market participants typically invest about 4 to 6% of their revenues in research and development.

“Increasing demand from the medical sector is expected to boost sales of medical grade coatings. Market players will explore options in emerging economies as growth stagnates in predominantly developed countries. A growing healthcare sector and unmet medical needs will provide a favorable environment for manufacturers of medical grade coatings in developing nations,” - comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

A number of prominent industry players make significant investments in the production of medical-grade coatings.

The key industry players are Medtronic PLC, DuPont, Koninklijke DSM NV, SurModics, Inc., Specialty Coating Systems Inc., Precision Coating Co. Inc., Biocoat Inc., Covalon Technologies Ltd., Harland Medical Systems Inc., Hydromer Inc., Medicoat, Inc., AST Products Inc., and Aculon Inc.

Market Developments Include:

In February 2023, TekCyte developed a chemically bonded biocompatible medical device coating that can be applied to stents and catheters. Implantable devices are therefore less visible to the body's immune system due to this protective barrier. Designed for easy application to existing metal stents, BIOINVISBLE functions as an invisible coating. Medical device manufacturers will be able to use this coating process to provide a reliable, safe, and drug-free alternative to stents in the future, considering its scalability.

In March 2023, SI Group, one of the world's leading additive suppliers, will display its latest coating solutions at the European Coatings Show (ECS) in Nuremberg, Germany. Among its key coatings brands, the company will exhibit REZICURE co-binders, REZILITE light stabilizers, and ETHANOX antioxidants.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Medical Grade Coatings market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the medical grade coatings market, the market is segmented on the basis of material, applications, type, formulation, and region.

Key Segments in this Market Report:

By Material:

PTFE

PVDF

Silicone

Parylene

Metals

Others

By Application:

General Surgery

Cardiovascular

Orthopedics

Neurology

Gynecology

Dentistry

Others



By Type:

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

Anti-Microbial

Drug Eluting

Others



By Formulation:

Solvent Based

Water Based

Powder Coating



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



