ALCHERA X Continues To Fight Climate Change by Preventing Wildfires with FireScout

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has emerged as a groundbreaking technology, promising tremendous advancements across various sectors. However, it can also spark concerns and fear. While some are concerned with the possibility of job displacement or a fictional Skynet taking over the world, AI technology also offers many advantages. Big data analysis, video surveillance, medical diagnosis, and even creative industries like content production have already been transformed by AI. With ALCHERA X, AI goes much further and makes significant contributions to wildfire control.

As a result of continuing climate change, wildfires are becoming more devastating than ever before. Over 60,000 wildfires per year burn, on average, over eight million acres annually. In 2017, over $24 billion was lost. While this is certainly the case globally, California in particular has witnessed some of the most destructive wildfire seasons in its history lately. For instance, the Camp Fire destroyed 11,000 houses in 2018 and evacuated roughly 50,000 people at one point. In California alone, in 2018, the overall economic impact from business, property, and other expenses was $148.5 billion. The climate problem is transforming into a financial disaster. Because of the increased danger of wildfires, insurance firms are removing homeowners from their rosters. State Farm, California's largest homeowner insurance business, said last month that it would no longer sell coverage to homeowners. This is true not only in wildfire areas, but also throughout the state.

ALCHERA X is combating climate change by preventing wildfires with FireScout AI. “FireScout enables smoke detection at early stages through a network of fire watch cameras that work round the clock,” writes Prableen Bajpai in her recent article for NASDAQ. “In November 2021, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) (PCG) collaborated to install new HD cameras across high fire-threat districts, which are included in the new AI testing program in partnership with ALCHERA and ALERT Wildfire.”

Michael Plaksin, Vice President of Marketing for ALCHERA X, adds: “Just a little over a year later, ALCHERA X has been able to assist in the expansion of its program with accounts in California, Nevada, and several other states, in addition to customer support in Australia and Korea,” said Michael Plaksin, Vice President of Marketing for ALCHERA X. “It’s the commitment of the company and all of our dedicated employees to help fight this critical issue on a global basis.” FireScout, which boasts 99% accuracy, employs its algorithm to identify wildfires within the early “golden time” of 10 to 20 minutes, allowing for response before small ignitions become big wildfires. AI continually learns smoke identification methods and improves its capabilities from photographs in the database and previously discovered fire images using deep learning.

FireScout's early identification of wildfires saves property, people, and the environment. There is only one Earth, and FireScout aims to protect it.

About ALCHERA X

Founded in 2016, ALCHERA X is an artificial intelligence software as a service (SaaS) company that has developed award-winning proprietary technology in the areas of wildfire detection and SMART-Viewing. FireScout, the leader in wildfire detection SaaS, utilizes AI to provide wildfire detection in real time on a 24/7/365 basis. FireScout seamlessly integrates into existing camera/monitor systems. We offer the market's most informative, effective, and supportive user interface system today. FireScout is presently being used on over 1,000 cameras throughout the western United States and is considered to be the de facto standard in AI for disaster prevention in wildfire management.

