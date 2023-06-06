CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Disney Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 11, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention The Walt Disney Company ("Disney") (NYSE: DIS) shareholders:



The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 10, 2020 and November 8, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Disney, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/disney-class-action-submission-form?prid=40363&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Disney includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Disney+ was suffering decelerating subscriber growth, losses, and cost overruns; (b) the true costs incurred in connection with Disney+ had been concealed by Disney executives by debuting certain content intended for Disney+ initially on Disney’s legacy distribution channels and then making the shows available on Disney+ thereafter in order to improperly shift costs out of the Disney+ segment; (c) Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution had made platform distribution decisions based not on consumer preference, consumer behavior, or the desire to maximize the size of the audience for the content as represented, but based on the desire to hide the full costs of building Disney+’s content library; (d) the Company was not on track to achieve its 2024 Disney+ paid global subscriber and profitability targets, that such targets were not achievable, and that such estimates lacked a reasonable basis in fact; and (e) as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants had materially misrepresented the actual performance of Disney+, the sustainability of Disney+’s historical growth trends, the profitability of Disney+, and the likelihood that Disney could achieve its 2024 Disney+ subscriber and profitability targets.

DEADLINE: July 11, 2023

Aggrieved Disney investors only have until July 11, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com