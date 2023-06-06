CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind adidas Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention adidas AG ("adidas") (OTC Other: ADDYY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 3, 2018 and February 21, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in adidas, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adidas-class-action-submission-form?prid=40357&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against adidas includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) In addition to other misconduct, Kanye West made anti-Semitic comments in front of adidas staff, and even suggested naming an album after Adolf Hitler; (2) adidas was aware of his behavior, and failed to warn investors that it was aware of that behavior, and had considered ending the Partnership as a result of it; (3) adidas failed to take meaningful precautionary measures to limit negative financial exposure if the Partnership were to end as a result of West’s behavior; (4) adidas overstated the risk mitigation measures it took with regard to Yeezy shoes in the event that it terminated the Partnership; (5) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023

Aggrieved adidas investors only have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com