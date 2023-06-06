Submit Release
CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Fulcrum Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 27, 2023

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ("Fulcrum") (NASDAQ: FULC) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between March 3, 2022 and March 8, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Fulcrum, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/fulcrum-class-action-submission-form?prid=40356&wire=3

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Fulcrum includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the preclinical data submitted in support of FTX-6058 (an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies) showed safety concerns regarding potential hematological malignancies; (ii) the foregoing safety concerns increased the likelihood that the FDA would place a clinical hold on preclinical studies of FTX-6058; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated FTX-6058’s clinical and/or commercial prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: June 27, 2023

Aggrieved Fulcrum investors only have until June 27, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com


