Anthony Gallery Showcases Contemporary Works Of Michael C. Thorpe

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

Anthony Gallery is excited to announce its latest exhibition featuring the work of emerging textile artist Michael C. Thorpe. The opening is slated for May 25th, 2023 at 5 PM at 1360 W. Lake St, Chicago, IL 60607. The collection will be on display at Anthony Gallery in Gallery Room One until July 8th, 2023 alongside Nikkolos Mohammed’s exhibition “Defeat of Saviors” in Gallery Room Two.

This exhibition will showcase a range of contemporary artworks rich in personal ethnography and vibrant in color. Rooted in spontaneity and experimentation, the featured pieces are a unique and ingenious representation of the artist's distinct style and perspective.

RSVP here via Eventbrite to reserve a spot.

"Michael C. Thorpe is incredibly talented. The way he incorporates colors, sharing stories with textiles and fabrics. He’s pushing the boundaries of his craft to make a statement that’s needed," says gallery owner Easy Otabor. "Our gallery is committed to creating spaces that unify people, showcasing works that have the power to speak to everyone – and Michael’s work does just that.”

Thorpe’s collection of art is personal and based in community. The artist relies on a collective of business owners, makers, and skilled artisans to assist him in bringing these larger works to life. He leans on his community to use traditional techniques through contemporary pathways. Visitors will have an opportunity to experience artworks that embody a range of topics, including social issues, identity, and familiar iconography.

"We hope that visitors will be inspired by the works on display and gain a new appreciation for the creativity and talent of an artist with such a valuable perspective," says Easy Otabor. "We believe that art has the power to bring people together, and we're excited to share this new collection with our community."

The exhibition will be open to the public from May 25th to July 8th, 2023. Visitors are encouraged to come and explore the works on display.

The opening is orchestrated by Isimeme “Easy” Otabor, the owner and curator of the Anthony Gallery.

Previous opening receptions have bridged gaps amongst different communities, bringing together various cultures and backgrounds, and creating a welcoming environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and understanding. The Anthony Gallery team provides an experience that is assiduously curated, while also creating connections across communities through shared conversations. Anthony Gallery has moved to Fulton Market, a vibrant and rapidly growing neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois. Opening receptions will remain endeavors to connect with the community, positioning them in diverse experiences and expanded perspectives through the arts.

For more information about the exhibition and Michael C. Thorpe, please visit the gallery's website at anthonygallery.com.

About the Artist: Michael C. Thorpe

Michael C. Thorpe (b. 1993) was raised in Newton, Massachusetts, receiving his BA in Photojournalism and MA from Emerson College. Thorpe began his work in the field of photography, but eventually progressed into the language of quilting. Thorpe’s art is executed through his inventive use of textiles, fabrics, and quilting techniques. The artist has participated in both solo and group exhibitions across America and has work in the collections of museums such as the MFA in Boston.

About Anthony Gallery

Founded in 2019 by Isimeme “Easy” Otabor, Anthony Gallery focuses on emerging and established contemporary artists. Located in the Fulton River District of Chicago, the gallery presents solo and group exhibitions while fostering artistic collaborations and partnerships. Anthony Gallery’s mission is to create bridges for more inclusion and opportunity within the arts, and to host artists from around the world.

// For additional inquiries, please contact info@anthonygallery.com or visit anthonygallery.com.

Contact Anthony Gallery

1360 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

(312) 374-3129

https://anthonygallery.com

###

For more information about Anthony Gallery, contact the company here:



Anthony Gallery

Isimeme “Easy” Otabor

(312) 374-3129

info@anthonygallery.com

1360 W. Lake St. Chicago, IL 60607

Isimeme “Easy” Otabor