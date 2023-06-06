The myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) market is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New Year, USA, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market to Register Stunning Growth, Estimates DelveInsight | Key Players in the Market - AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Incyte, Celgene, Fibrogen, Precigen

The myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) market is anticipated to increase in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and the expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, myelodysplastic syndrome emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the myelodysplastic syndrome market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 2 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total myelodysplastic syndrome incident cases in the 7MM was approximately 42K in 2022.

in 2022. Globally, leading myelodysplastic syndrome companies such as Fibrogen, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, BioTheryX, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medac, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DC Therapeutics S.A., AstraZeneca, Arcellx, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., NextCure, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Celgene, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, and others are developing novel myelodysplastic syndrome drugs that can be available in the myelodysplastic syndrome market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel myelodysplastic syndrome drugs that can be available in the myelodysplastic syndrome market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for myelodysplastic syndrome treatment include Roxadustat, Venclexta (Venetoclax) + Azacitidine, Magrolimab ± Azacitidine, CTX-712, PRGN-3006 T Cells, Sabatolimab + Azacitidine, SY-1425 + Azacitidine, Imetelstat, Eltanexor (ATG 016; KPT-8602), Bemcentinib, BTX-A51, Enasidenib, CPX-351, Eprenetapopt (APR-246), Fludarabine + Busulfan ± Clofarabine, Treosulfan ± fludarabine, CYC140, ADCT-301, AZD6738, SPRX002, SX-682, NC525, CYAD-02, R906289, AG-946, INCB000928, CC-91633, CB-5339, RVU120 (SEL120), CLN-049 , and others.

and others. On November 03, 2022, Active Biotech announced that an abstract containing preclinical data on tasquinimod, a small molecule immunomodulator, in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) had been accepted for presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH 2022) Annual Meeting, which will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 10-13, 2022.

announced that an abstract containing preclinical data on tasquinimod, a small molecule immunomodulator, in myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) had been accepted for presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH 2022) Annual Meeting, which will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 10-13, 2022. On October 31, 2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that the COMMANDS study, a Phase III, open-label, randomized trial evaluating Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt), met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in RBC-TI with concurrent hemoglobin (Hb) increase in the first-line treatment of adult patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS).

announced that the COMMANDS study, a Phase III, open-label, randomized trial evaluating Reblozyl® (luspatercept-aamt), met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in RBC-TI with concurrent hemoglobin (Hb) increase in the first-line treatment of adult patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk MDS). On September 13, 2022, I-Mab announced that it has successfully completed an End-of-Phase 2 (EoP2) meeting with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and has received approval from the CDE to begin a Phase III registrational trial evaluating lemzoparlimab (HR-MDS).

announced that it has successfully completed an End-of-Phase 2 (EoP2) meeting with China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and has received approval from the CDE to begin a Phase III registrational trial evaluating lemzoparlimab (HR-MDS). In April 2022, Jasper Therapeutics announced updated data from the Phase I Clinical Trial of JSP191 as a Targeted stem CellConditioning Agent in older patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome or Acute Myeloid leukemia undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation.

announced updated data from the Phase I Clinical Trial of JSP191 as a Targeted stem CellConditioning Agent in older patients with Myelodysplastic Syndrome or Acute Myeloid leukemia undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation. In February 2022, the FDA granted orphan drug designation to tamibarotene for the treatment of MDS. The company also initiated a pivotal trial in Newly diagnosed HR-MDS (SELECT-MDS-1 Trial) and mid clinical study in Newly diagnosed unfit AML (SELECT-AML-1 Trial).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major myelodysplastic syndrome market share @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Overview

Myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) is a diverse group of hematologic neoplasms that are traditionally described as a clonal disorder of hematopoietic stem cells that results in dysplasia and ineffective hematopoiesis in the bone marrow. MDS, also known as myelodysplasia, is characterized by bone marrow cells that do not mature into mature blood cells and instead remain immature within the bone marrow. MDS has many subtypes; some are mild, while others are severe and carry a high risk of developing acute myelogenous leukemia (AML). The exact myelodysplastic syndrome causes are unknown. Some genetic conditions and environmental factors, however, may play a role in MDS.

Myelodysplastic syndromes are characterized by low blood cell counts. This is sometimes discovered on blood tests, even before myelodysplastic syndrome symptoms appear. In other cases, symptoms of a lack of one or more types of blood cells (cytopenias) are the first indication of MDS. MDS is typically diagnosed when a patient's blood counts are low, but in some MDS patients, the white blood count, platelet count, or both may be elevated.





Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology Segmentation

The myelodysplastic syndrome epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current myelodysplastic syndrome patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The myelodysplastic syndrome market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Myelodysplastic Syndrome Incident Population

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Age-specific Incident Population

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Subtype-specific Incident Population

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Risk-specific Incident Population

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Mutation-specific Incident Population

Download the report to understand which factors are driving myelodysplastic syndrome epidemiology trends @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiological Insights

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Market

The myelodysplastic syndrome treatment is usually chosen based on risk, transfusion needs, and the percentage of bone marrow blasts, as well as cytogenetic and mutational profiles, comorbidities, the possibility of allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT), and prior exposure to hypomethylating agents (HMA). The goals of myelodysplastic syndrome therapy differ between low-risk patients and those at high risk or with HMA failure. Myelodysplastic syndrome treatment consists of supportive care, drug therapy, and stem cell transplantation. Patients with MDS who have symptoms caused by low blood counts are given supportive care to help them feel better and live better lives. While myelodysplastic syndrome drug therapy may be used to slow disease progression, certain patients can be cured with aggressive myelodysplastic syndrome treatment that includes chemotherapy followed by stem cell transplant (SCT) using donor stem cells.

Reblozyl and Inqovi are two FDA-approved drugs. There is no justification for treating patients with low-risk diseases. Based on the degree of cytopenia and the type of mutation, these patients are followed with peripheral blood analysis every 6-12 months. In this subset of patients, therapy is based on the patients’ transfusion requirements. Patients who are transfusion independent are typically monitored until they become transfusion-dependent.

The majority of international guidelines recommend a ferritin-guided (at least >1000mg/mL) chelating approach to treat iron overload in LR-MDS patients. The most commonly used iron-chelating drug is deferasirox, which has improved tolerability over dispersible tablets in its new formulation.

To know more about myelodysplastic syndrome treatment, visit @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment Drugs

Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapies and Companies

Roxadustat: Fibrogen

Venclexta (Venetoclax) + Azacitidine: AbbVie

Magrolimab ± Azacitidine: Gilead Sciences

CTX-712: Chordia Therapeutics, Inc.

PRGN-3006 T Cells: Precigen, Inc

Sabatolimab + Azacitidine: Novartis

SY-1425 + Azacitidine: Syros Pharmaceuticals

Imetelstat: Geron Corporation

Eltanexor (ATG 016; KPT-8602): Karyopharm Therapeutics/Antengene Corporation

Bemcentinib: BerGenBio ASA

BTX-A51: BioTheryX, Inc.

Enasidenib: Bristol Myers Squibb

CPX-351: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Eprenetapopt (APR-246): Aprea Therapeutics

Fludarabine + Busulfan ± Clofarabine: Sanofi

Treosulfan ± fludarabine: Medac

CYC140: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ADCT-301: DC Therapeutics S.A.

AZD6738: AstraZeneca

SPRX002: Arcellx, Inc.

SX-682: Syntrix Biosystems, Inc.

NC525: NextCure, Inc.

CYAD-02: Celyad Oncology SA

R906289: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

AG-946: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

INCB000928: Incyte Corporation

CC-91633: Celgene

CB-5339: Cleave Therapeutics, Inc.

RVU120 (SEL120): Ryvu Therapeutics SA

CLN-049: Cullinan Oncology, LLC

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for myelodysplastic syndrome @ Drugs for Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the myelodysplastic syndrome market are expected to change in the coming years as a result of advancements in diagnosis methodologies, increased disease awareness, increased healthcare spending globally, and the expected launch of new therapies during the forecast period.

The current myelodysplastic syndrome treatment options include curative, supportive, and symptomatic treatments that are easily and widely available on the myelodysplastic syndrome market and generics. As targeted therapies for RARA positive and IDH-2 mutated patients, emerging therapies such as Syros Pharma’s SY-1425 and BMS’ Enasidenib are being developed. Furthermore, separate clinical trials are being developed for patients with low, intermediate, and high-risk MDS.

Several studies have highlighted the role of multiple gene mutations in MDS, including RUNX1, TP53, TET2, DNMT3A, ASXL1, and others. Developing therapies with targetable mutations will provide new opportunities for companies developing MDS therapies.

Furthermore, certain key players are developing therapies for second and subsequent-line myelodysplastic syndrome treatment, which also accounts for a significant portion of the total myelodysplastic syndrome market and represents a lucrative opportunity for new entrants.

However, several factors are likely to impede the myelodysplastic syndrome market growth. MDS primarily affects people over the age of 60. Still, due to their age and associated comorbidities, the majority of these patients are ineligible for HSCT, which is currently the only curative option.

Moreover, there is a lack of recent evidence and analysis regarding drug prescription pattern share for MDS patients in the EU5 countries. Some MDS patients receiving HMA treatment may experience treatment failure, leaving them with few myelodysplastic syndrome treatment options.

Furthermore, the approved and established therapies for MDS and the various upcoming MDS therapies in the pipeline may pose some competition in the myelodysplastic syndrome market to the upcoming therapies. In addition, the high-cost burden of overall MDS treatment may pose a threat to the current myelodysplastic syndrome market.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Size in 2022 USD 2 Billion Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Companies Fibrogen, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Precigen, Inc, Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, BerGenBio ASA, BioTheryX, Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Aprea Therapeutics, Sanofi, Medac, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., DC Therapeutics S.A., AstraZeneca, Arcellx, Inc., Syntrix Biosystems, Inc., NextCure, Inc., Celyad Oncology SA, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Incyte Corporation, Celgene, Cleave Therapeutics, Inc., Ryvu Therapeutics SA, Cullinan Oncology, LLC, and others Key Myelodysplastic Syndrome Therapies Roxadustat, Venclexta (Venetoclax) + Azacitidine, Magrolimab ± Azacitidine, CTX-712, PRGN-3006 T Cells, Sabatolimab + Azacitidine, SY-1425 + Azacitidine, Imetelstat, Eltanexor (ATG 016; KPT-8602), Bemcentinib, BTX-A51, Enasidenib, CPX-351, Eprenetapopt (APR-246), Fludarabine + Busulfan ± Clofarabine, Treosulfan ± fludarabine, CYC140, ADCT-301, AZD6738, SPRX002, SX-682, NC525, CYAD-02, R906289, AG-946, INCB000928, CC-91633, CB-5339, RVU120 (SEL120), CLN-049, and others

Scope of the Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Myelodysplastic Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies

Myelodysplastic Syndrome current marketed and emerging therapies Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Myelodysplastic Syndrome Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about myelodysplastic syndrome drugs in development @ Myelodysplastic Syndrome Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Key Insights 2. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Report Introduction 3. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Overview at a Glance 4. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Treatment and Management 7. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Marketed Drugs 10. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Analysis 12. Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted myelodysplastic syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline

Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key myelodysplastic syndrome companies, including Fibrogen, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Novartis, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Geron Corporation, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Antengene Corporation, among others.

Relapsed or Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline

Relapsed or Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndrome Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key relapsed or refractory myelodysplastic syndrome companies, including Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Newave Pharmaceuticals, BioTheryX, among others.

Relapsed or Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market

Relapsed or Refractory Myelodysplastic Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key myelodysplastic syndrome companies, including Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Newave Pharmaceuticals, BioTheryX, among others.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts2 Market

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts2 Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts2 companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, National Cancer Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, among others.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts2 Pipeline

Myelodysplastic Syndrome with Excess Blasts2 Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key myelodysplastic syndrome with excess blasts2 companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, National Cancer Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Alopecia Market | Invasive Candidiasis Market | Bronchial Spasm Market | Chronic Gout Market | Hpv-Induced Cancers Market | Meningioma Market | Lewy Body Dementia Market | Anti-Gbm Disease Market | Colorectal Cancer CRC Market | Cervical Intraepithelial Neoplasia Market | Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Market | Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market | AIDS Related Kaposis Sarcoma Market | Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Market | Tropical Spastic Paraparesis Market | Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis SPMS Market | Systemic Sclerosis-Associated Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Reactive Airway Disease Market | Ptosis Market | AL Amyloidosis Market | Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Market | X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Connect with us on LinkedIn|Facebook|Twitter

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com