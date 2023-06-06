Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

TAJIKISTAN, June 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia within the framework of the strategic partnership of the two countries.

A set of pressing issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields were discussed.

In this context, the importance of continuous strengthening of cooperation in these directions was emphasized.

Our head of state noted the process of smooth development of relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, and emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding bilateral relations in various fields of economy, education, migration, as well as interregional cooperation.

An exchange of views was also held regarding the topical issues of the international and regional agenda, including the issues of Afghanistan.