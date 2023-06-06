Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,370 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

TAJIKISTAN, June 6 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, who arrived in Tajikistan on an official visit.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Tajikistan and Russia within the framework of the strategic partnership of the two countries.

A set of pressing issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian fields were discussed.

In this context, the importance of continuous strengthening of cooperation in these directions was emphasized.

Our head of state noted the process of smooth development of relations between the two countries in all areas of mutual interest, and emphasized the importance of strengthening and expanding bilateral relations in various fields of economy, education, migration, as well as interregional cooperation.

An exchange of views was also held regarding the topical issues of the international and regional agenda, including the issues of Afghanistan.

You just read:

Meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more