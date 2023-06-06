2023-24 migratory game bird seasons and rules now available online

The 2023-2024 Idaho migratory game bird seasons and rules brochure is now available online on Fish and Game's website. This brochure contains seasons and rules information for waterfowl (ducks and geese) and also includes information for doves, crow, and sandhill crane.
The 2023-24 brochure will be available in print at license vendors and Fish and Game offices mid to late June.
