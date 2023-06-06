Upcoming Payment Updates to Online AFO Application (EMMP)

The State of Iowa is transitioning to a new electronic payment system that will impact the online Animal Feeding Operation application (EMMP) later this summer.

The Iowa Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is leading this transition and is working to update all state systems receiving electronic payments. The NIC payment platform delivers a modernized interface for end users and integration with the State's new Gov2Go web services, including mobile and shopping cart functionality, transaction, and payment method storage. Additional functionality and Iowa agencies are being added regularly. This effort aims to achieve the Governor’s vision for improved online citizen services and consistent user experience for all payment transactions.

The new system is scheduled to transition by the end of June 2023. There are two changes at this time:

All transactions (e.g., checking out of the Shopping Cart) are subject to a $1.50 IOWAccess fee. If users have multiple facility submittals in the Shopping Cart, then pay in one transaction, the total fee is $1.50.

All transactions paid for via ACH/eCheck will have no additional charges, and transactions paid via credit card will be subject to a 2.5% fee.

Please know that these changes affect all users of all state electronic payment systems; this is not specific to users of the AFO EMMP application or Iowa DNR.