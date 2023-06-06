PA Senate State Government Committee Advances DGS Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil Nomination

Harrisburg, PA – June 6, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware), Minority Chair of the Pennsylvania Senate State Government Committee, applauds the swift favorable recommendation of Reggie McNeil to serve as Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services. Acting Secretary McNeil was favorably recommended with a unanimous vote in a committee meeting this morning. The Acting Secretary’s nomination will move to the Senate Rules and Nominations Committee before being considered by the full state Senate for a final confirmation vote.

Reggie McNeil was nominated as Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of General Services on February 1, 2023 – the first African American to ever hold the cabinet position.

“As the wife of a Navy Veteran, I’m proud to support Acting Secretary McNeil, who served in our nation’s Navy for 22 years, for this position,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Acting Secretary McNeil has vast experience leading logistics and operations in both our Armed Forces and public schools – which are key responsibilities of DGS. McNeil is ready to keep the ship moving forward for all of us.”

McNeil’s long history of leadership and public service began as a naval officer in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps where he gained executive-level experience in facilities management. His expertise and knowledge span the procurement of goods and services, capital improvements, design management, maintenance production control, real estate, and staff development through training and coaching. Most recently, he was the chief operating officer of The School District of Philadelphia – the largest urban school district in Pennsylvania and the eighth-largest school district in the nation. Highlights of his career in public education include the development of a comprehensive district-wide school facility improvement plan, reducing the backlog of maintenance work orders by over 20% in less than one year, and improvements to customer service and processes.

“I am honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of the Department of General Services,” Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “I look forward to leading the agency and moving forward with Governor Shapiro’s goal to make us a ‘government that works for the people’ by cutting through the bureaucracy and red tape and delivering the services our citizens deserve.”

