Saigon Co.op signs deals with Tây Ninh Province suppliers

VIETNAM, June 6 -

TÂY NINH — Saigon Co.op signed agreements with more than 20 businesses based in Tây Ninh Province to buy their products at a conference held to connect them on June 5.

They include suppliers of hundreds of fresh and processed agricultural products and specialities, including wild vegetables, rice, rice paper, shrimp-flavoured chili salt, cashew, pía cake, melaleuca essential oil, Bà Đen traditional rice wine, dried pomelo peel, grapefruit tea, grapefruit wine, dried cricket, cantaloupe, custard apple, mango, tea, and incense.

The conference was organised to enable local businesses in Tây Ninh to get market information, foster production, link up with distribution systems, and learn about the needs of consumers across the country.

Dương Văn Thắng, vice chairman of the province People's Committee, said: "After the conference, businesses and production units in the province will further embrace new production methods by leveraging technology to contribute to the province’s strategy to develop clean agriculture and improve their productivity, quality, efficiency, and competitiveness.

"Tây Ninh strives to become a top locality in the country in terms of the application of high technology in agriculture.”

Nguyễn Anh Đức, general director of Saigon Co.op, and chairman of the Vietnam Retailers Association, said: “Saigon Co.op has always placed top priority on supporting the development of Vietnamese products.

“Saigon Co.op has actively co-operated with the people's committees of provinces and cities to develop goods supply chains and value chains.”

He urged Saigon Co.op’s relevant units to review the enterprises’ products and help them fulfil procedures and product requirements so that their products could also be exported to international markets, besides being available at the retailer’s stores.

Saigon Co.op has nine Co.opmart supermarkets in the province, which reported sales of VNĐ1 trillion (US$42.9 million) last year, or 30 per cent of its total revenues in the south-east, and provided 1,000 jobs.

The province has 30 enterprises supplying 622 tonnes of goods worth VNĐ51 billion ($2.19 million) annually to Saigon Co.op.

Following the agreements, this is expected to increase to 1,300 tonnes worth around VNĐ100 billion in 2023. The figure is expected to reach VNĐ250 billion by 2025.

A week of Tây Ninh specialities is being held at Co.opmart, Co.opXtra, Co.op Food, and Finelife in HCM City and Tây Ninh from June 3 to 7 with discounts of 19-40 per cent on many products such as cantaloupe, custard apple, rice paper, and chili salt. —VNS