Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 228,349 in the last 365 days.

Fur real...Treats, Toys, and Papers are part of your Purrrrrfect kit for Pet Preparedness Month

Springfield, ILLINOIS, June 6 - June is Pet Preparedness Month and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security reminds you that a backpack with a few pet preparedness items could make all the difference with safety and comfort in a disaster for your favorite family pets.


"During Pet Preparedness Month, I challenge families to gather pet preparedness items," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "Preparing now will greatly benefit your pets especially during a flood, tornado, or other severe weather."


During an emergency, a well-organized family evacuation plan with your family pet is important to ensure safety for everyone. Do not leave your pets behind. If you are not home, you should have a plan in place for a neighbor, relative, or a trusted friend to care for your pets with your preparedness kits until you can reunite at a safe location.


Some items for your pet preparedness kit include:

  • Non-perishable food and favorite pet treats
  • Water and water bowls
  • Waste bags, cat litter, and pan
  • Blanket/bedding and favorite pet toys
  • Leashes, harnesses, or carriers Pet medications and a first-aid kit
  • Copies of medical records including vaccination records and pet identification

Most shelters or other emergency centers cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns, so it is crucial that you plan ahead for your pets' care.


More tips on pet preparedness information can be found here:



You just read:

Fur real...Treats, Toys, and Papers are part of your Purrrrrfect kit for Pet Preparedness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more