Al Droste & Sons Construction Celebrates 90 Years in Business; Announces Fourth Generation Owners
One of St. Charles’ oldest general construction companies is still a family business
Al Droste & Sons Construction, a full-service provider of general construction services, is celebrating their 90th anniversary this year. Ownership and management of the business, which has been in the Droste family for four generations, will be continued by the latest generation, Nate Droste, and Jeff Droste.
— Nate Droste
In 1933, Alvin Droste decided to found his own business after working as a journeyman carpenter for many years. In the years to follow, Alvin established himself as a talented contractor and craftsman, providing high-quality services to the St. Charles community through the war with the help of his oldest son, Robert. Alvin’s second son, Raymond, also joined the company after serving in the war. In 1959, the company was fully incorporated, and Raymond was named president. In 1989, Raymond’s sons, Jim and Steve Droste, became President and Vice-President of the company, respectively. In 1990, Jim and Steve expanded the company and relocated to North Third Street in historic Frenchtown. After years of providing high-quality residential and commercial construction services to the local community, Steve retired in 2016, followed by Jim in 2021. Jim’s sons, Nate and Jeff Droste, became full owners in 2021, beginning the fourth generation of Droste ownership.
“Highly personable service, availability to our clients, and quality craftsmanship are promises that Droste has made to our customers since 1933, and something I know Nate and Jeff will uphold in the years to come,” said Jim Droste.
“I’m excited to see the company grow under Nate and Jeff’s guidance,” said Steve Droste. “I think their professional backgrounds and experience will be a valuable asset for our customers.”
Nate and Jeff started working at the company during their summers throughout high school and college, with Nate completing a degree in Architectural Engineering from the University of Kansas and Jeff completing a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Missouri, Columbia. They both hold Professional Engineer Licenses in the state of Missouri.
“In the years to come, we are excited to continue to expand our offerings, while still adhering to the same standards that our loyal customers have come to expect of us,” said Jeff Droste.
Under Nate and Jeff’s direction, the company plans on continuing the tradition of taking on larger, more complex projects with each new generation and growing the firm’s capability to serve other communities in the surrounding areas.
“While some may view family businesses as a thing of the past, it is something we take great pride in,” said Nate Droste. “It is truly an honor to say that we are continuing to serve our community nearly 100 years later. We are excited to see what the future has in store for Droste.”
About Al Droste & Sons Construction
Al Droste and Sons Construction takes pride in being one of the oldest general construction companies in St. Charles County. Founded in 1933 by Alvin Droste, the firm has built its reputation over the past 90 years as a premier provider of residential and commercial construction services, including remodeling, additions, new construction, and historic preservation and renovations. The company’s current fourth-generation owners, Nate and Jeff Droste, are committed to continuing the family business that their great-grandfather Alvin started many years ago, upholding the same exceptional level of craftsmanship and attention to detail the company is known for. Droste’s loyal and repeat customer base is a testament to the pleasant and professional experience they provide throughout the entire design and construction process. To learn more about Droste and how they can help you with your next project, visit https://www.drostebuilt.com or call 636-949-8698.
