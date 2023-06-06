Delaware Natural Resources Police Announce Winners of Youth Fishing Tournament

Sr. Corp. Shane Sapp congratulates Kent County and statewide overall champion Bristol Brown, who caught 6.87 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation to win the Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament./DNREC Photo

Tournament Marks 37th Year of Introducing Youth to Sport of Fishing

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control today announced the winners of the 37th annual Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament. Hosted by the Delaware Natural Resources Police, DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, the event was held Saturday, June 3, at three locations across the state, with more than 200 youth anglers casting their lines at Ingrams Pond in Sussex County, Akridge Scout Reservation in Kent County, and Lums Pond in New Castle County.

Tournament weighmasters on-site at each pond weighed catches for participants ages 4 through 15 as they competed for each county’s top catch and age group titles, as well as the title of overall state winner. The overall winner and Delaware Natural Resources Police Youth Fishing Tournament champion this year was Bristol Brown, age 10, of Lewes, who caught 6.87 pounds of fish at Akridge Scout Reservation, including the biggest fish caught of the day, a 5.6 pound largemouth bass.

This year’s overall statewide winner and county winners will be invited to a special trophy ceremony on Governor’s Day at the 2023 Delaware State Fair in Harrington.

New Castle County Winners

At Lums Pond in New Castle County, Michael Hopkins was the day’s overall winner with a total of 3.47 pounds of fish. Other New Castle County winners were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Miles Hopkins, 2.77 pounds

Second place – Fiona Awesome, 2.25 pounds

Third place – Mason Healey, 2.03 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Mackenzie Healey, 1.53 pounds

Second place – Griffith Jordan, 1.28 pounds

Third place – Alexis Talley, 0.94 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Theodore Perez, 2.21 pounds

Second place – Tyler Harvell, 1.81 pounds

Third place – Aiden Talley 1.19, pounds

Kent County Winners

Other Kent County winners at Akridge Scout Reservation, by age group and total weight of fish caught, were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Arianna Chaves Torres, 5.47 pounds

Second place – Beau Lindale, 3.72 pounds

Third place – Kohen Marvel, 2.78 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – Dominic Webb, 6.36 pounds

Second place – Carter Mast, 3.37 pounds

Third place – Collin Mesinger, 3.19 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Evan Knutsen, 3.92 pounds

Second place – Brennan Ring, 3.43 pounds

Third place – Gianna Velazquez, 2.02 pounds

Sussex County Winners

At Ingram’s Pond in Sussex County, Brody Spencer was the day’s overall winner for the second year in a row with a total of 8.52 pounds of fish. Other Sussex County winners were:

Ages 4 through 7:

First place – Tristen Wertz, 1.89 pounds

Second place – Ella Elliott, 0.55 pounds

Third place – Piper Vannicola,0.30 pounds

Ages 8 through 11:

First place – John Timmons V, 2.96 pounds

Second place – Caden Timmons, 1.39 pounds

Third place – Gary Shepherd, 0.86 pounds

Ages 12 through 15:

First place – Owen Laux, 5.80 pounds

Second place – Alayna Adkins, 0.47 pounds

Third place – Landon Elliott, 0.08 pounds

The Delaware Youth Fishing Tournament was established to introduce youth to the sport of fishing and to teach the catch-and-release approach to conservation.

Media Contacts: Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

