Optical Coherence Tomography Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.34%: Straits Research
The global optical coherence tomography market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.34% 2022 to 2030, North America is growing at a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period.
/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optical coherence tomography is a cutting-edge technique used for cross-sectional imaging with high resolution. Similar to ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography is a type of non-invasive imaging technique. This technique uses coherent light to capture images in two and three dimensions. This technique is used to examine transparent tissues. In addition, this technique is employed in the field of ophthalmology to monitor the condition of the retina. During a biopsy, optical coherence tomography is distinguished by its high-resolution imaging and deep penetration. This method can provide live images of tissue. Consequently, it can be utilised in optical biopsies and can reduce sampling errors associated with biopsies.
Cardiovascular Diseases are Driving the Market
The increasing prevalence of various cardiovascular diseases and eye disorders across the globe is a major factor driving the growth of the optical coherence tomography market, and this trend is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.2 billion people suffer from near or farsightedness due to eye diseases such as refractive error, cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other factors. Demand for advanced disease diagnostic tools, such as optical coherence tomography systems, is being driven by the escalation of these eye conditions.
A Rise in the Geriatric Population Is Driving the Market
Two of the most significant growth drivers for the global optical coherence tomography (OCT) market are the escalating incidences of cancer and the significant increase in the elderly population. In addition, an increase in the number of patients suffering from eye disorders and the growing adoption of advanced medical and healthcare facilities are driving demand within the global optical coherence tomography (OCT) market. In addition, the constant innovations in the healthcare sector and the increasing government funding and capital aimed at advancing research and development in the field are contributing to the growth of the global optical coherence tomography (OCT) market.
Technological Advancements Will Bring In New Opportunities
Leading manufacturers of optical coherence tomography devices continually invest in research and development to broaden OCT's applicability for various neoplastic and inflammatory skin diseases. They are introducing advanced OCT systems with the highest possible speed and resolution. This will continue to fuel market expansion for optical coherence tomography over the next few years.
In addition, the growing use of optical coherence tomography for analysis and quality control applications across industries as a result of its non-destructive and contactless nature, coupled with the rapid growth of the OCT imaging systems market, is anticipated to increase the optical coherence tomography market share in the coming years. Optical coherence tomography has demonstrated promising results in the inline examination of multilayered objects during manufacturing processes.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 5.45 billion by 2030
|CAGR
|15.34% (2022-2030)
|Historical Data
|2019-2020
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2030
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Technology, Type, Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Afga Healthcare, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Imalux Corporation, Michelson Diagnostics, Novacam Technologies Inc., OPTOPOL Technology S.A., Topcon Medical Systems, and Thorlabs Inc.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Technological Advancements
|Key Market Drivers
|Cardiovascular Diseases
A Rise in the Geriatric Population
Regional Analysis
North America Optical Coherence Tomography market is growing at a CAGR of 14.70% during the forecast period due to the increasing geriatric population, increasing approvals and R&D investments, inclination toward adopting newer products in the US, expansion of hospitals, and the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.
In 2021, Asia-Pacific held the second largest market share. During the forecast period, it is anticipated that this region will experience the highest growth rate, 16.70%. The growth can be attributed to a number of factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic disorders, the high adoption of advanced technologies, the presence of a large geriatric population, the rising reimbursement for surgical procedures, and the growing preference for minimally invasive procedures over conventional ones. In addition, growing awareness of eye disorders is anticipated to boost the growth of the optical coherence tomography (OCT) market in the region over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global optical coherence tomography market size was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 15.34% from 2022 to 2030.
- A rise in cardiovascular diseases and the geriatric population are driving the market.
- This market can be segmented on the basis of technology, type, application, regions and competitors.
- By 2030, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share, with the Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing market.
Competitors in Optical Coherence Tomography Market
With global competition being so intense, the market is fragmented. Global players have adopted a number of initiatives, including strategic alliances with regional distributors and regionally-based type variations. In order to meet market demand, major corporations are investing in research and development for the creation and introduction of new products.
- Afga Healthcare
- Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
- Heidelberg Engineering GmbH
- Imalux Corporation
- Michelson Diagnostics
- Novacam Technologies Inc.
- OPTOPOL Technology S.A.
- Topcon Medical Systems
- Thorlabs Inc.
Segmentation of Optical Coherence Tomography Market
Technology Outlook
- Time Domain OCT (TDOCT)
- Frequency Domain OCT (FD-OCT)
- Spatial Encoded Frequency Domain OCT
- Fourier Domain OCT (FDOCT)
- Others
Type Outlook
- Catheter-Based OCT Devices
- Doppler OCT Devices
- Handheld OCT Devices
- Tabletop OCT Devices
Application Outlook
- Ophthalmology
- Cardiovascular
- Oncology
- Dermatology
- Others
Regional Outlook
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Recent Developments
- In July of 2021, Canon Singapore introduced the Xephilio OCT-S1, an innovative wide-field swept-source optical coherence topography capable of capturing high-resolution images of up to 23 mm by 20 mm in a single scan.
- Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. announced in June 2021 that it had successfully transferred its manufacturing process for the production of its optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging systems to Minnetronix Medical.
- In November 2020, Leica Microsystems will launch its next-generation EnFocus intraoperative Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) solution to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in concentrating on perfection during anterior and posterior segment surgeries.
- The first optical coherence tomography virtual reality product will be announced by Abbott in 2020. Cardiologists will use this information for training purposes.
