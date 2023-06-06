Carahsoft and Solution Partners Exhibiting at NLIT at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI, June 27-30, 2023

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 70 of its technology partners at the National Laboratories Information Technology (NLIT) Society NLIT Summit 2023 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, WI.

The event will facilitate discussion of best practices and ideas among Government employees, IT and cybersecurity professionals within the Department of Energy (DOE) complex and laboratory system. Attendees will have access to educational and collaborative sessions, technology demonstrations and networking opportunities to further long-term Government scientific missions and achieve complex security, safety, project management solutions and technology innovations.

WHEN:

Tuesday-Friday, June 27-30, 2023

WHERE:

Wisconsin Center

400 W Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

WHO:

Carahsoft and more than 70 partners will showcase a full range cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data management and analytics, cloud, DevOps and Zero Trust solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #341 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Vendors Participating at Carahsoft’s Booth (#341):

Adobe

Alteryx

AWS

Cloudbees

Databricks

Domino Data Elastic

F5

GitLab

Kofax

MongoDB

Recorded Future Red Hat

Ping Identity

ServiceNow

SAS Institute

Titan Technologies

Weights & Biases

Additional Carahsoft Vendor Partners at NLIT:



10ZiG Technology (#610)

Adobe (#352)

Amazon Web Services (#312)

Appian (#417)

Armis (#427)

Atlassian (#206)

Axonius Federal Systems (#236)

BlackBerry (#509)

CloudBees (#516)

Cloudera Government Solutions (#409)

Cofense (#252)

Cohesity (#614)

Corelight (#319)

Cribl (#514)

CrowdStrike (#519)

Databricks (#457)

Dell Technologies (#505)

Denodo (#420)

DocuSign (#456)

Elastic (#408)

Entrust (#314)

F5 (#205) Forcepoint (#613)

Forescout (#432)

Fortinet Federal (#333)

Gigamon (#234)

GitLab (#248)

HashiCorp (#615)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#405)

Hitachi Vantara Federal (#506)

HYCU (#556)

Illumio (#321)

Infoblox (#428)

Informatica (#250)

Ivanti (#306)

Mattermost (#639)

MixMode (#606)

Netskope (#232)

Nutanix (#439)

Okta (#518)

Palo Alto Networks (#425)

Ping Identity (#355)

Proofpoint (#308)

Quantum (#554)

Recorded Future (#553) Red Hat (#454)

RegScale (#316)

Riverbed Technology (#620)

Rubrik (#629)

SailPoint Technologies (#327)

Salesforce (#214)

SentinelOne (#351)

ServiceNow (#414)

Skyhigh Security (#209)

Snowflake (#311)

SolarWinds (#429)

Sonatype (#513)

Splunk (#607)

Tanium (#438)

Tenable Public Sector (#415)

Thales (#413)

VAST Federal (#309)

Veeam (#515)

Venafi (#419)

Veritas (#253)

VMware (#526)

Zscaler (#616)

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENTS:

Conference attendees are invited to join Carahsoft’s after-hours networking happy hour from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Avenue Bar & Grill.

Avenue Bar & Grill

611 W Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here. For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Fabiana Bonanni at (703) 889-9758 or NLIT@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com