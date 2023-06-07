Sigma CVM Romania Celebrates its First SILOKING Delivery in the Country
Driving Efficiency and Advancing Livestock Farming: Sigma Romania's First Siloking Feed Mixer Sale Marks a Milestone Achievement
This achievement reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency for livestock farmers.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma CVM Romania, a leading provider of agricultural machinery, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of its first Siloking feed mixer. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company as it expands its product offerings and establishes a strong presence in the livestock farming industry.
The Siloking feed mixer, renowned for its innovative technology and exceptional performance, offers a range of advanced features designed to optimize feed preparation and distribution.
Due to their large capacity of 15mᶟ, 19mᶟ and 22mᶟ these models are the ideal solution for large farms and farms with larger performance groups. With the long arm of the milling head, all Premium models can pick up feed from heights of up to 5m. The standard unit on these models is a turbo diesel engine with 4 cylinders from Volvo Penta, with a power of 129kW (175 HP). In addition, the 3-point chassis provides the machine with a minimal turning radius. For comfortable driving even on rough roads, the machine can be equipped with independent wheel suspension, which is standard for the SelfLine Premium 2215-22 model.
Sigma Romania takes pride in delivering high-quality agricultural equipment, and the sale of the first Siloking mixer further reinforces its commitment to customer satisfaction. The company's team of experts worked closely with the client to understand their specific requirements and provided personalized guidance throughout the purchasing process.
"We are delighted to announce the sale of our first Siloking feed mixer in Romania," said, Artemios Kotsiras, General Manager of Sigma CVM Romania.
"This achievement reflects our dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency for livestock farmers. We look forward to supporting our customers in achieving their goals and meeting the evolving demands of the industry."
Siloking's series production ensures reliability, a secure investment and experience. The high level of vertical integration also involves comprehensive documentation and organized supply of spare parts. Thanks to experts and an extensive inventory of spare parts on-site, purchasing a Siloking machine is a secure investment. With over 30,000 units sold worldwide, SILOKING has vast experience in producing products that are absolutely reliable, durable, and efficient. Flexible assembly lines allow for a combination of current-level products and high product performance.
With this successful sale, Sigma Romania strengthens its position as a trusted provider of agricultural machinery, meeting the diverse needs of farmers across the country, especially as its services includes also Spare Parts and Service. The company's extensive range of products, including trailed, self-propelled, and electrically driven feed mixers, demonstrates its commitment to offering a comprehensive selection to suit different farming operations.
About SILOKING
SILOKING Mayer Maschinenbau GmbH produces innovative feed mixing technology and distributes it in over 50 countries worldwide. The family-owned company is headquartered in Tittmoning, Bavaria. With more than 430 employees and the latest production methods, the agricultural machines "Made in Germany" are developed and manufactured to high-quality standards.
The product range includes trailed, self-propelled and electrically driven feed mixers from 5 to 45 m³ for livestock farms, stationary mixing and dosing systems up to 80 m³ for Feed Centers and biogas plants, as well as silage extraction and distribution machines.
About Sigma Romania
Sigma CVM Romania is a leading provider of agricultural solutions committed to helping farmers increase their productivity and efficiency using innovative products and services they provide in the Romanian market.
Since its establishment in Bucharest, Sigma CVM Romania – the sole importer of Massey Ferguson, Siloking, Giant, Topcon, Irriland across the country – it employs 145 professionals in 11 locations and has reached 45 million Euro turnover in 2022 after only one and a half years of presence in the market.
Saracakis Group of Companies (www.saracakis.gr) is a leader in the Greek business landscape for over a century and holds the status of exclusive distributor for a wide range of international brands in the automotive industry.
Established in 1922 and still run by the founding family, Saracakis Group of Companies is an active organization dedicated to serving and supporting its customers: individuals, private and state-owned companies. The group's structure includes several companies, each entity being protected and promoted. Currently, Saracakis Group of Companies operates in Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Cyprus.
Turning its visions into reality and prioritizing the improvement of its customers' daily lives, Saracakis Group of Companies is dedicated to providing innovative products and revolutionary services, adding value to the communities it serves. The group is committed to creating solutions based on personalized experience while remaining fully dedicated to sustainable operation.
Key figures for 2022: revenue: 230 million EUR, employees: 550, retail: 350 locations (owned and leased).
Represented international brands: 20 (including Massey Ferguson, Volvo, Honda, Mitsubishi, Komatsu and others).
Carmen Dumitrascu
Sigma Romania
Carmen.Dumitrascu@saracakis.ro
