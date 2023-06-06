LM Kuntz’s New Historical Fiction Book highlights a Civil War hero who relocates to a new boomtown; Bismarck

North Dakota native unearths hidden stories from one of the most dangerous cities of the Old West.

His new book, Bismarck Dawning, is an epic journey to 1874 Bismarck, it is the Northern Pacific Railway’s terminus and the drop-off point for gold prospectors and thirsty soldiers. The boom town of 1,200 has 18 saloons and 7 brothels; They dubbed it, ‘one of the wickedest cities in the west’.

Readers of Bismarck Dawning will meet Civil War Veteran, Theo Stern, who starts a new life there and gets entangled in a murder cover-up, placing him at odds against the Dakota Territory’s most powerful man. In jail, he wakes from dreams of a Sioux Chief and reunites with a gunslinging army pal. He finds friends among the city leaders and foes in the river bottoms. New hopes develop when he meets his soulmate.

Plans flourish when Theo, his father, and his brother develop their farmstead. A staggering blow lands when General Custer jails his brother across the river at Ft Lincoln. The next blow strikes when his true love vanishes. A dynamite blast delivers the final blow.

Theo escapes a corrupt sheriff’s charges by enlisting for steamboat duty and departs for the Bighorn Expedition and the search for Sitting Bull. Everything changes when a recurring nightmare comes true and Theo wonders if he will survive the outcome.

LM Kuntz believed his hometown harbored deep secrets. His research unearthed a dangerous and corrupt boomtown. He discovered that Fourth Street, where he and his brothers sold newspapers in their youth, had been dubbed Murderer’s Gulch.

His storytelling and writing experience originated in local television advertising production.

He has penned a resident column and published a YA fantasy book titled Eden’s Gate. Since retiring in Southern California, Kuntz published one book on Amazon; My 42-Year Summer Job: a Railroad Memoir. With his own prairie and storytelling background, he elected to create a unique narrative inspired by local chronicles where fictional characters mingle with historical players.

