About the International Conference dedicated to the 30th anniversary of IFAS

06/06/2023

From June 5 to June 7, 2023, the International Conference "Central Asia: Towards a Sustainable Future through a Strong Regional Institution" is being held in Dushanbe, timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of IFAS.

The delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan A.Yazmyradov takes part in the conference dedicated to the anniversary of this regional structure.

The conference is also attended by high-ranking delegations from the Central Asian countries, leaders and representatives of authoritative international and regional organizations, international partners, as well as representatives of public organizations.

At the opening ceremony of the conference, speeches were heard by the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda, heads of delegations of the founding states of IFAS, Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations, Executive Secretary of the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Armid Salsia Alisjaban, Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia Antonella Bassani, European Union Special Representative for Central Asia Teri Hakala.

As the speakers noted, the current conference is designed to comprehend the achievements achieved over 30 years, give an idea of the current areas of cooperation and develop a program for the future vision of the Aral Sea. The special role of IFAS was noted as a unique platform for water and environmental cooperation in Central Asia.

According to the Action Plan for the preparation and celebration of the 30th anniversary of IFAS, the ceremony of awarding labor veterans of IFAS, members of the Board of the Fund, the Executive Committee, ICWC, ICSD, structural divisions, employees of branches of the Executive Committee, all bodies of IFAS, who have made a significant contribution to the development of IFAS activities for many years, was held.

In frames of the conference are also organized interactive dialogue sessions, parallel and special events on important aspects of cooperation in the Aral Sea.

This conference brought together about 500 participants, including high-ranking officials, politicians, experts and scientists from the founding states of IFAS and other regions, representing government bodies, international organizations, financial institutions, academia, civil society and other stakeholders.