The meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Tbilisi

On June 6, 2023, the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Georgian Commission for Economic Cooperation was held in Tbilisi. The Turkmen side was headed by Mr. Begench Gochmollayev, Minister of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan, the Georgia by Mr. Levan Davitashvili, Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia. The meeting was attended by heads and leading experts of the sectoral ministries and departments of the two countries....

