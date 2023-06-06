Meetings between representatives of the business circles of Turkmenistan and Georgia held in Tbilisi

Within the framework of the Turkmen-Georgian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs as well as representatives of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan and Georgia were held in Tbilisi on 6 June 2023.

Prospective areas of mutually beneficial cooperation between the business communities were discussed in the context of the existing large trade, economic and investment potential, particularly in the fields of industry, energy, agriculture and transport.

The participants stressed the importance of the Parties' participation in trade and economic activities to promote national products, facilitate business partnership, attract investment and develop small and medium-sized businesses.

During the meeting, the sides emphasized the role of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in promoting the development of national economies, the formation of modern industrial, financial and trade infrastructure, the creation of favorable conditions for entrepreneurial activity, trade, strengthening economic, scientific and technical relations between the business circles of the two countries.