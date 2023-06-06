Global Fire Extinguisher Market is expected to hit a worth of US$ 7 Billion at a CAGR of 5.7% by forecast period 2033 end | Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Throughout the forecast period, Germany has positioned itself as a prominent market in Europe, representing more than 15.7% of the total demand. Among the various types of fire extinguishers, the dry chemical-type is witnessing high demand and is projected to capture over 25% market share by the end of 2033

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights, the fire extinguisher market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033. By the end of the aforementioned period, a valuation of US$ 7 billion is expected for the market. As of 2023, sales of fire extinguishers are likely to be valued at US$ 4 billion.



The demand for fire extinguishers is increasing as the number of fire fatalities in residential and commercial properties rises. Fire extinguishers are essential units for fighting fires, particularly in enclosed spaces. These products are intended to be simple in order to reduce fire risks in times of emergency.

Hydrant systems and automated fire sprinkler systems, for example, necessitate the use of firefighting professionals or specialized infrastructure, both of which have limited extend in confined spaces. Due to high costs, even sprinkler systems are not affordable.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the global fire hydrant market grew at a CAGR of 4.5%.

As of 2022, the fire hydrant market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion.

The United States is expected to be an opportunistic market, accumulating a valuation of US$ 1 billion in 2021.

Germany to account for 15.7% of the European fire extinguishers demand.

As of 2022, the market for fire extinguishers in China was valued at US$ 560 million.

India to experience a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033 with respect to fire extinguishers sales.

Around 1/4 th of all fire extinguishers are expected to comprise dry chemicals.

of all fire extinguishers are expected to comprise dry chemicals. By fire type, class A fires to generate incremental opportunity worth US$ 1.6 billion.

“The global fire extinguisher business is expected to grow significantly. Increased construction activity for commercial spaces, new manufacturing plants, and the introduction of new housing developments, combined with the implementation of strict fire safety laws, are all influencing the global fire extinguishing market,” - comments a lead Analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The global fire extinguisher marketplace is extremely competitive with numerous small-scale and local competitors present. Key players in the fire extinguishers market use tactics such as company growth through mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and alliances.

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd. unveiled an exclusive range of home extinguishers with a compact point-and-shoot construct in August 2022.

SFP Holding, Inc. declared in June 2002 that its subsidiary companies, Summit Fire & Security and Summit Fire Protection, had just concluded ten strategic acquisitions.

Key Companies Profiled

Kidde

ACTIVAR INC.

AMEREX CORPORATION

BRITANNIA FIRE LTD

Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

DESAUTEL SAS

FEUERSCHUTZ JOCKEL GmbH & CO. KG

FIKE CORPORATION

FLAMESTOP AUSTRALIA PTY. LTD.

HATSUTA SEISAKUSHO CO., LTD.

Jactone Products Limited

NAFFCO FZCO

Safex Fire Services Ltd.





More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fire extinguisher market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by product type (water, foam, we chemical, dry powder, carbon dioxide, dry chemical, and others), fire type (class A, class B, class C, class D, and class D), and end-user (residential, commercial, industrial, public areas, and others) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product Type:

Water Air-Pressurized Water Water-Mist

Foam Aqueous Film-Foaming Foam Compressed Air Foam System Others

Wet Chemical Potassium Acetate Potassium Carbonate Potassium Citrate

Dry Powder

Carbon Dioxide

Dry Chemical

Others



By Fire Type:

Class A

Class B

Class C

Class D

Class K



By End-Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Areas

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



