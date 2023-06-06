Animal Feed Testing Service Market Size and Share Analysis For 2023-2032 As Per The Business Research Company's Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Animal Feed Testing Service Market Report 2023, the market will grow from $1 billion in 2021 to $1.1 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. Further, the animal feed testing service market will reach $1.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of more than 8%. North America held the largest animal feed testing service market share in 2022.



One significant factor driving the growth of animal feed testing service industry is the rising prevalence of food-borne illnesses. These illnesses are caused by consuming contaminated food or drinks, often stemming from bacteria, viruses, and parasites. The presence of these pathogens and spoilage microorganisms emphasizes the necessity of animal feed testing to ensure food safety. Contaminants can swiftly propagate through the supply chain, resulting in livestock herd damage, product recalls, and public health concerns.

Major animal feed testing service companies are Agrolab GmbH, ALS Limited, Bruker Corp., Central Testing Laboratory Inc., Cumberland Valley Analytical Services Inc., AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, and Envirologix Inc.

A key trend in the animal feed testing services market is the focus on product innovations. Key companies operating in this sector are dedicated to developing innovative solutions to enhance their market position.

For example, in October 2021, Sciantec Analytical Services Ltd., a UK-based subsidiary of Cawood Scientific Ltd., introduced novel shelf-life analysis services. These tests aid animal feed and commodity producers in various sectors such as aquaculture, equestrian, agriculture, zoos, pets, and specialty animal feed in adhering to industry standards and meeting animal welfare requirements. Notably, this service offers the unique feature of assessing the safety, quality, and deterioration of different feed types and raw materials over time, including monitoring the growth of harmful bacteria under specific conditions.

The global animal feed testing service market is segmented as -

1) By Testing Type: Pathogen Testing, Fats And Oils Analysis, Feed Ingredient Analysis, Metal And Mineral Analysis, Pesticides And Fertilizers Analysis, Drugs And Antibiotics Analysis, Mycotoxin Testing, Nutritional Labeling, Proximate Analysis, Other Testing Types

2) By Feed Type: Pet Feed, Equine Feeds

3) By Equipment Type: Bomb Calorimeter, Atomic Absorption Spectroscope (AAS), Gas Chromatograph-Flame Ionization Detector (GC-FID), Gas Chromatograph-Mass Spectrometer (GC-MS), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Other Equipment Types

4) By End-Users: Manufacturers, Third Party Testers, Growers Or Non-Profits

The global animal feed testing service market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global animal feed testing service market, forecasting its growth trajectory and highlighting key factors driving its expansion. The report forecasts the market size, projected revenue, and compound annual growth rate. By understanding the market dynamics and recognizing the significance of quality assurance in animal feed production, stakeholders can make informed decisions to drive growth, enhance food safety, and ensure the well-being of livestock and consumers worldwide.

Animal Feed Testing Service Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the animal feed testing service market size, animal feed testing service market segments, animal feed testing service market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 4,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

