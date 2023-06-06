Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,699 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,484 in the last 365 days.

Physician Offers Lessons About Dementia From One Caregiver To Another

New Guidebook For Dementia Caregivers From Palmetto Publishing

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caring for a loved one with dementia is not easy. But with the right guidance and self-care, you can find joy. 

Dr. Susan Wilson Krechel shares pearls of wisdom to ease the burden of caring for a loved one with dementia in her newest nonfiction title, The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide. Basing her guide on the eleven years she spent as a caregiver to her beloved husband after he was diagnosed with dementia, Dr. Krechel offers tips on how to deal with the emotional turmoil of inevitable conflicts and how to make self-care a priority.

“It is designed to lighten the burden and help you find ways to bring a measure of joy to your loved one—as well as to yourself,” said Dr. Krechel. “[It] is designed to be uplifting, easing the burden of Dementia care.”

Perfect for current, past, and future caregivers to those with Dementia and other memory loss illnesses, The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide combines Dr. Krechel’s experience in caring with her deep understanding of the disease process for a truly unique, comprehensive, and supportive guide.

The Dementia Caregiver’s Survival Guide is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com

About the Author:

Dr. Susan Wilson Krechel is the author of How to Navigate the Minefield that is Dementia with Your Loved One and Anesthesia and the Geriatric Patient. She is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Louisville School of Medicine, and she spent her career working as an anesthesiologist, specializing in the extremes of age. She resides in San Diego with her standard poodle, BB. Her life has gone full circle as she now lives near childhood friends and their families, including her goddaughter, Anna.

Attachment 


Leah Joseph
Palmetto Publishing
publicity@palmettopublishing.com

You just read:

Physician Offers Lessons About Dementia From One Caregiver To Another

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more