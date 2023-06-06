Tesoro Club Welcomes Jason Suarez as New Assistant Director of Racquet
With nine tennis courts, six pickleball courts, and five new pickleball courts under construction, our growing racquet program has become very popular with Members.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesoro Club, a 1,400-acre private club community located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, recently announced Jason Suarez has become the Club’s new Assistant Director of Racquets. With decades of experience both playing and teaching racquet sports, Jason will take the position and provide clinics, lessons, and events for Tesoro Club Members beginning May 8, 2023.
— Terri Gaskill, Tesoro Club’s Head Tennis Professional
Jason was the former hitting partner for several highly ranked touring professionals including Mark Philippoussis ( former number 8 in the world and number 1 Davis Cup player for Australia), Grigor Dimitrov ( former number 3, and current number 29 in the world), Dmitry Tursunov (former number 20 in the world), and Caroline Wozniacki (former number 1, and Australian Open winner).
Jason is a certified USPTA Elite Professional and Pickleball Professional who started teaching at 18. He has played tennis since he was 9 and competed competitively in Florida junior tennis against several highly ranked touring professionals. Jason attended the University of Miami and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in International Business Marketing and a minor in Sports Administration.
Jason Suarez will work with Tesoro Club’s Head Tennis Professional Terri Gaskill, a certified USPTA Elite tennis professional with over 30 years of playing and teaching experience, to provide instruction and events for players of all skill levels.
“We are very excited to have Jason join the Tesoro Club family,” said Terri Gaskill. “With nine tennis courts, six pickleball courts, and five new pickleball courts under construction, our growing racquet program has become very popular with Members. Jason’s enthusiasm and welcoming nature will not only help bring more people to the courts, but also ensure Members have access to top-notch tennis and pickleball instruction.”
Prior to joining the Tesoro Club team, Jason served as an elite teaching professional at Mirasol Country Club in Palm Beach Gardens for two years, coordinating cardio tennis clinics, pickleball events, and league games. Jason also worked at Fisher Island Club in Miami for 15 years and was the Assistant Director for the last three years. During his tenure, he was the lead facilitator in bringing pickleball to Fisher Island Club.
About Tesoro Club
Located just 20 minutes north of The Palm Beaches, Tesoro Club is offering private club Social and Golf Memberships. Members enjoy two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses. The Palmer course opened in November 2022 after an extensive 18-month renovation and was the home to two PGA qualifying events. The Watson course renovations are planned for the future.
A collection of new luxury homes includes two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers – as well as a premier list of custom home builders. New designer models are now open and move-in ready homes are currently available for sale. For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
