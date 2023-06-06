Submit Release
THE DOO WOP PROJECT COMES HOME FOR A SHOW IN CARTERET, NJ ON JUNE 16TH

Broadway stars at the Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center in Carteret, NJ on Friday, June 16th

CARTERET , NJ, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Doo Wop Project” pays tribute to the Doo Wop and Motown music of the 20th century. The performance features favorite Broadway stars playing at the Carteret Performing Arts and Events Center (46 Washington Avenue, Carteret, NJ 07008) in Carteret, NJ on Friday, June 16TH at 8:00 p.m. The performance includes some of the greatest hits from The Temptations and The Four Seasons, along with “DooWopified” versions of modern classics from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz, and more.

The Doo-Wop project features stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, who bring unparalleled sound and vocal excellence authenticity to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

The Doo Wop Project recently gained national attention with the PBS special, The Doo Wop Project, which traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing tight harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits of today in this concert special filmed before a live audience. The PBS special has amassed thousands of viewers throughout its time on the network.

Tickets are available at Doo Wop Project - Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center (carteretpac.com)

