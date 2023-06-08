GIZMO Launches Indiegogo Campaign for Revolutionary Design Cat Litterbox
Say goodbye to ugly litterboxes and hello to a stylish solution that fits modern households.
We wanted to create a litterbox that not only works well but also looks beautiful and is easy to use”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GIZMO Design has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo for its revolutionary new product, the GIZMO Litterbox. Designed to fit modern day households and improve the lives of cats and their owners, the GIZMO Litterbox features a modular design, a unique double-layer litter system, and a sturdy yet elegant construction.
— Gijs Raaijmakers
The GIZMO Litterbox has been in development for over a year, and GIZMO Design is excited to finally bring it to the market. The modular design allows cat owners to adjust the litterbox to the needs of their cats, while the double-layer litter system ensures easy maintenance and unpleasant odors to be trapped.
"We wanted to create a litterbox that not only works well but also looks beautiful and is easy to use," said Gijs Raaijmakers, founder of GIZMO Design. "The GIZMO Litterbox achieves all of these goals and more."
The Indiegogo campaign aims to raise at least $25,000 to help take the GIZMO Litterbox into production and bring it to cat lovers worldwide. Backers of the campaign will receive exclusive discounts and early access to the product.
"We're excited to offer our backers the opportunity to be among the first to try out the GIZMO Litterbox," said Gijs. "We believe this product will revolutionize the way people think about cat litterboxes and make the lives of both cats and their owners easier and more enjoyable."
The Indiegogo campaign will run for 30 days and can be found here.
Its features include:
• Beautiful design: The GIZMO Litterbox combines functionality with style, designed to fit modern households without the need to hide it.
• Modular: Easily adaptable to your cat's preferences, the GIZMO Litterbox offers a modular design that allows customization, whether your cat prefers an open area or added privacy with a top lid.
• Double-Layer System: The innovative double-layer litter system ensures exceptional waste management and a fresh litter environment. The top tray holds pine wood pellets that decompose into sawdust upon contact with urine, while the bottom tray acts as a reservoir for urine drainage and additional absorbency.
• Odor Control: Its full enclosure design traps unpleasant odors, while the use of pine wood litter naturally neutralizes ammonia, masking urine with a scent of fresh sawn wood.
• Innovative Scoop: The GIZMO Litterbox comes with an innovative scoop featuring a hidden bag compartment, simplifying the cleaning process. The built-in bag compartment allows easy collection and disposal of cat waste, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment.
• Easy Maintenance: Cleaning the GIZMO Litterbox is a breeze. Simply open the top lid, scoop out the waste daily, check and empty the bottom tray every 3-5 days, and top up wood pellets periodically for optimal freshness.
• Economical in Use: By using wood pellets as litter, the GIZMO Litterbox offers an economical and eco-friendly solution. The wood pellets are highly absorbent, decompose into sawdust, and can be topped up instead of completely replaced, saving money and reducing waste.
• Accommodates All Types of Litter: The GIZMO Litterbox is versatile and accommodates various litter options, allowing you to choose between wood pellets or other traditional cat litter.
About GIZMO Design
Founded in 2020 by Gijs Raaijmakers, GIZMO Design is on a mission to revolutionize the world of cat products. On one hand, there are these unattractive plastic bins that you rather hide away, and on the other, there are these overly complicated automatic litter boxes that are loud and fail to cater to the needs of cats. Determined to find a better solution, Gijs set out to explore aesthetically pleasing alternatives and found some existing alternatives that he sourced and sold to customers. However, it soon became evident that these visually appealing options had significant design flaws, including leaking issues due to poor construction or inadequate size and comfort for cats.
Determined to find a better solution, GIZMO Design set out to combine style and functionality. Extensive research led to the creation of the GIZMO Litterbox – a game-changing product that meets the needs of modern households while providing a pleasant experience for both cats and their owners.
Gijs Raaijmakers
GIZMO Design B.V.
+31 6 38092219
