JUDY RENTZ: THE POWER OF FAITH
Judy Rentz recounts her personal journey of overcoming chronic pain with the help of her faith in God.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy V. Rentz shares her journey of overcoming pain and suffering through having strong faith in God. Her book, Fighting to Survive is a testament to the power of inner strength and resilience in the face of adversity.
Rentz had been living with chronic pain and an undiagnosed illness for a significant period of her life. The pain and sickness were so severe that they had a profound impact on her daily life. She found herself having to constantly fight to survive and cope with the pain that was inflicted on her. To find some relief, she asked for help from multiple doctors and medical professionals, but to no avail. Despite her efforts, the illness remained a mystery and a constant source of misery. Through her faith in God, she was able to find a sense of hope and perseverance to keep going.
Eventually, she was able to overcome her challenges and wrote the book. Through her writing, she hopes to inspire and uplift others who may be going through similar struggles and to express her gratitude for the blessings she received from God.
Get ready to be inspired by Judy’s story by purchasing Fighting to Survive in Kindle and Paperback formats on Amazon, as well as on Barnes & Noble, GoodReads, Better World Books, and other online bookstores around the world.
