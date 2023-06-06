Governor Shapiro Announces Global Resin Manufacturer Purolite Will Invest $190 Million to Create Its First U.S. Biologics Division in Pennsylvania

The company will invest at least $190 million and create 175 new jobs in Chester County

Harrisburg, PA – Highlighting his pledge to support businesses and accelerate economic growth in the Commonwealth, Governor Josh Shapiro announced today that Pennsylvania-based Purolite, an Ecolab company and manufacturer of high quality resins used to make life-saving drugs, will expand and create the first U.S. operations of its Global Biologics Division in Chester County.

The company, which will invest at least $190 million into the local economy and create a minimum of 170 new jobs over the next five years, will manufacture health care and life science products for the global medical device, nutraceutical, and pharmaceutical industries. The new facility will be located at 380 Starr Road in Landenberg in Chester County.

Since taking office, Governor Shapiro has prioritized attracting businesses to Pennsylvania and retaining those already operating here, and his first budget proposal includes significant investments in growth and economic development for businesses, workers, and communities. Governor Shapiro has overseen a renewed focus on economic growth, and his Administration recently announced that Little Leaf Farms will open Pennsylvania’s largest indoor-grown leafy greens production facility that is expected to create 170 new jobs in Carbon County and Shank’s Extracts will make a $30.5 million investment to expand its homegrown food manufacturing facility in Central Pennsylvania.

“The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is home to a growing biotech industry, and with Purolite’s expansion in Chester County, we are cementing ourselves as one of the leaders in this rapidly expanding field,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I’m proud that Pennsylvania won this expansion project against other states, and I’m pleased that we will be the home of Purolite’s first U.S. Biologics Division. These types of strategic investments in growing businesses are positioning the Commonwealth as an economic powerhouse, and we will continue to make investments that bring more expansions and good-paying jobs to the Commonwealth.”

Purolite received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $1,037,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Qualified Manufacturing Innovation and Reinvestment Deduction (QMIRD) program.

“Under Governor Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania is aggressively competing with other states to attract and retain businesses,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Life sciences and manufacturing are two of our major industries, and we will continue to solidify our leadership in those areas by investing in more growing businesses like Purolite. This homegrown company’s decision to anchor its U.S. Biologics Division here speaks volumes about what the Commonwealth can offer to businesses.”

Construction on Purolite’s new facility is underway and phase 1 is expected to be completed by the first half of 2025.

“We are proud to expand our footprint in Pennsylvania with Purolite’s first U.S.-based biologics manufacturing plant,” said Hayley Crowe, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Purolite. “Purolite’s new facility will help bring security of supply to our global pharmaceutical and biotech customers, enabling lifesaving drugs to reach patients faster.”

Purolite, an Ecolab company, is a leading manufacturer of specialty purification resins for water, industrial, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications. The company is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal increases funding to attract and retain businesses in Pennsylvania, including:

A 50 percent increase in the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program, which connects Pennsylvania’s universities with businesses to spur innovation and job creation here in the Commonwealth.

A $12 million increase for the Pennsylvania First Program to fund more expansion projects and bring future business investments and high paying jobs to the Commonwealth.

A 25 percent increase in the PA Smart Program so students who are looking to continue on to higher education in a computer science or STEM program can do that.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team (GAT), an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the Governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

