SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCQB:SMKG) Unveils Exciting Enhancements and Additional Seamless Embedded Payments Integrations in Multiple Key Markets

The enhancements include ready-to-launch Platforms as a Service: this segment will be fundamental in channel partnership resellers which we are currently experiencing.

· ABotsLife (ChatBot AI): CRM EMI (Equal Monthly Installments) Debt Collection & Live Agent

· Axepay - Cross Border Payments (B2B, B2C, P2P): Integration with Fiserv Clover POS devices in North America, Integration with FacilitaPay for Payments in LATAM Corridor, Integration with DTOne for Airtime Wallet across globe and the Baas (banking as a service) with Ledger & Sub-Ledger for Banks

· AnyPay (Payment Platform) - Finalized the Payment Facilitator digital onboarding applications and TPP (Third Party Processor) as a platform and specifically for the Philippines market.

. Granularchain - embedded payments and Global SIMS integration for private cellular networks "APN" for device origination and Iot automation monitoring.

The company SMKG highlights its technology portfolio of Paytech, Fintech and Blockchain solutions for Cloud, Mobility and E-commerce. The News and Reports on the current integration, updates and enhancements in our tech portfolio further confirms the company’s commitment and futuristic approach in developing market ready solutions.

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC: SMKG), a boutique Fintech and Paytech Firm offering Ecommerce, Cloud and Mobility Platforms as a Service with its 22+ technology Suite IP Portfolio designed to cater to Multi-Industry Multi-tenant Marketplace solutions, recently announced that its Chabot AI and Super Apps platforms provide a digital strategy unlike any other offers because of our extensive Paytech platforms which include Cross-border Payments (Payout and Collections) and Xpay World for Card Payments for Mobile Wallets, E-commerce and Point-of-Sales.

Dharmesh Vora, President of Enterprise at SMKG stated, “Through a strategic approach, we have been diligently developing our go-to-market solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients. These enhancements come at a time when companies seek a personalized touch to engage customers, while also desiring a comprehensive product suite rather than managing multiple brands. We continue to invest in our R&D that is in-line with our objectives to provide ‘Platforms as a Service’ where we believe it will bring significant value and growth in multiple markets.”

Integrations:

ABotsLife:

• Automated EMI: Automated Debt Recovery tools can make debt collection easier for banks. The tool simplifies Bank Processes with Instant Borrowing History Summary, Automated Reminders, and Loan Tracking.

• Live Agent: Our AI chatbot and Live Agent work together to collaborate with team members and support smooth and effortless communication between customers, chatbots, and agents

Axepay Integrations with:

• Fiserv: Customers will benefit from a simplified payment acceptance process using Clover POS devices and embedded payment solutions that streamline online checkout. Leveraging the new integration, customers now have a solution for card-present, card-not-present, card-on-file, recurring, and ACH transactions.

• FacilitaPay: Our collaboration includes payment services offered for Marketplace, E-Commerce, Embedded payment solution for existing infrastructures, and FX transactions. The integration provides Payment and a Bank as a Service (BaaS) platforms for companies around the world that need to connect to the LATAM financial ecosystem and infrastructure. Brazil, Colombia and Mexico are the three major markets currently serviced by FacilitaPay and the most popular payments methods by countries includes Instant Payment, Local Credit Cards, Local Debit Cards, Instalments, Digital Wallets, Crypto and Alternate Payment Methods. Also, the transaction methodology includes Wire, ACH, Wallet, Card, SWIFT, FX, Card to Card, Card to Bank, Bank to Card, & Crypto transactions on our platforms providing access to Individuals and businesses in the region.

• DTOne: Empowering Global Business Growth Through Strategic Non-Cash Payments and Digital Prepaid Solutions, Enabling Audience Engagement and Campaign Optimization in 160+ Countries.

• Ledger & Sub-Ledger: Our Ledger enhancement contains updates related to accounting transactions and allows access to accounts receivable, accounts payable, cash management, bank management, and fixed asset management. Sub-Ledger enhancement updates transactions of intermediary sets of accounts and shows details for part of the accounting records such as property and equipment, prepaid expenses and adjusting entries on account balances.

AnyPay with Xpay World TMS:

• PF application for TPP in the Philippines: this enhancement allows our clients to accept electronic payments through different modes of payments in the Philippines.

Xpay World: Singapore a minority interest and partner vendor of SMKG, is successfully moving forward with several contracts being deployed in the Philippines with over 700 merchants enrolled and growing its activation base contractually for more that 120k small stores also referred to as Sari-Sari stores.

Also progressing very well is the strategic partnership entered into with Ingenico providing a seamless interoperability of the Xpay World Terminal Management Solution “Premise” with the Ingenico Axium POS peripherals for Acquirers and Issuers in several key markets as a joint offering.

What’s a Sari-Sari Store: PH’s small neighborhood retail shop a vast network across the Country and throughout the Islands.

CEO OF SMKG:OTCQB Massimo Barone stated, "This is a difficult market to navigate but not impossible. We do face challenges and are not isolated from recent Crypto and Banking failures in the USA and the changes occurring around us. These events caused delays and changes in our partnerships with some financial institutions, but we have been able to establish new partnerships to deliver our Platforms as a Service and move forward. We believe the future is Baas and Paas for the company."

SMKG RECENT NEWS HIGHLIGHTS:

• “SMKG INTEGRATES PAYMENTS TECHNOLOGY FROM FISERV TO BRING SEAMLESS PAYMENTS PROCESSING TO SMKG TECH SUITE IP PORTFOLIO”

• “SMKG Has Successfully Integrated FacilitaPay Expanding Our Reach in LATAM Corridor”

