Sustainable Home Decor Market Size Is Expected to Generate $556.3 Bn by 2031 | North America Exceed Fastest CAGR of 5.9%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sustainable home decor market garnered $331.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $556.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Increase in the population of affluent people and rise in consumer disposable income in developed and developing nations drive the global sustainable home décor market. During the pandemic, manufacturers increased social media advertisement for home decor products to reach a large consumer base, thus boosting the market growth. Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share.

Due to an increase in the population of affluent people, the global market for sustainable home decor has been expanding in emerging economies. Additionally, customers' demand for eco-friendly, sustainable home decor products has changed as a result of increased environmental consciousness, which is a major driving force behind market expansion worldwide. Additionally, rising consumer disposable income in developed and emerging markets drives market expansion. In addition, intensive marketing campaigns and celebrity endorsements have made a big difference in the expansion of the global market. However, the availability of low-quality and counterfeit goods as well as variations in the cost of the raw materials used to make these products limit market expansion.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sustainable home décor market based on product type, price point, income group, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the floor covering segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on income group, the higher income segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global sustainable home décor market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the North America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global sustainable home décor market analyzed in the research include Vermont Woods Studios, Cisco Brothers, Lee Industries Inc., Duresta Upholstery Ltd., Greenington, Jianxgi, La-Z-Boy Inc., Manchester Wooden, Moso International, Shenzhen Vincent Handicraft, Ashley Furniture, Forbo, Herman Miller Inc., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., and Mannington Mills, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global sustainable home décor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

