ICARO Partners with iG for AI-Powered Content Distribution to 50M+ Addressable Brazilian Subscribers

iG

Web Portal Leader to Expand Content in Sports, Finance, Entertainment, Tech, Tourism, and LGBTQ Verticals

iG is one of the largest and fastest-growing content portals in all of Brazil. Through our new partnership we expand access to quality content as we continue to grow in the Brazilian market.” — Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc., an AI-Powered Technology Media for Telecom (TMT) sector company, has announced a partnership with Brazilian web portal, internet service provider and content creation leader Internet Group do Brasil (iG). iG’s premium content will now be available to a wider Brazilian audience through the TIM News media portal, where ICARO has more than 50 million addressable TIM telecom subscribers under contract.

The iG Portal produces multiplatform content that speaks to diverse audiences, created by a newsroom guided by consensus, credibility and respect for professional journalism. Each content vertical speaks to distinct identities and audiences. The most important events in Brazil and the wider world can be found in Último Segundo, while iG Esporte highlights the main news from the world of football (soccer) and iG Gente provides celebrity coverage. Other verticals, including Economy, Technology, Health, Tourism, Canal do Pet, and LGBTQ, will be featured on the TIM News portal alongside other leading Brazilian brands such as Entre Aspas, NZN, Perfil, and Edicase.

"iG is one of the earliest pioneers of the Brazilian Internet, and we have been one of the leaders making quality content available online,” stated Luiz Antônio Mendes Jr., CEO of iG. “And now, with this new platform, we are going to increase our reach even further, confirming once again our mission to democratize content and information.”

“We are extremely pleased to announce our new content and media partner iG,” stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. “iG is one of the largest and fastest-growing content portals in all of Brazil. Through our new partnership we expand access to quality content as we continue to grow in the Brazilian market.”

“When IG came into the market, it was the first internet portal to offer free service. Now we are glad to be instrumental to a newly differentiated offer of content and content production with the use of our technology and AI,” stated André Borges, ICARO President for Brazil and LATAM.

About ICARO™

ICARO™ empowers Global Telecoms, Media Companies and Broadcast Networks, with over 240M subscribers under contract in LATAM, North America and Europe. ICARO™ creates personalized content offerings and digital experiences for their customers. Through both its SaaS platform and AI-powered direct-to-consumer products, ICARO provides media companies and global telcos the ability to grow revenues, build audience, and access turnkey solutions to stay competitive in an evolving media and technology marketplace. The ICARO platform features include access to a premium content library in several languages, international content distribution solutions, advanced geofencing controls, e-commerce integrations, advertising integrations, multimedia management and curation tools, metadata enhancement and optimization, channels and playlists, and video management and hosting. ICARO’s platforms support multi-language digital content to a growing list of publishers, telco partners and media groups. ICARO is headquartered in New York, with international offices located in Boca Raton, London, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Rome, São Paulo, and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.icaromediagroup.com.

About iG

One of the pioneers in the democratization of the internet in Brazil, Portal iG has been providing information and entertainment for all ages for nearly 25 years. Independent and democratic, the operation stands out amongst the largest and most impactful in the country, always striving to provide accurate and current content. With a broad coverage of topics, from politics and economics to entertainment and sports, iG offers consumers a complete information experience. Today, the portal has around 60 million unique visitors per month, in addition to audiences of newspapers O Dia and Meia Hora. Together, the three have a reach of 72 million people. For more, go to https://www.ig.com.br/

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.