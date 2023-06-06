Iowa 15 south of Kossuth County Road B-19 to close on Monday, June 12

Posted on: June 06, 2023

MASON CITY, Iowa – June 6, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 15 in Kossuth County near Fenton in the coming weeks, you’ll notice a detour for some construction work along the route.

Beginning on Monday, June 12 until October 2023, weather permitting, construction crews will start the process of removing an existing bridge over Lott’s Creek and replace it with a new concrete box culvert under the roadway. Crews will need to close Iowa 15 approximately 0.4 miles south of the Kossuth County Road B-19.

Motorists will be directed around the work zone with a marked detour route using Kossuth County roads B-19, P-30, and U.S. 18 (see map).



Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

For general information about this project, contact Jason Ruter, Iowa DOT Mason City construction office, at 641-430-2367 or [email protected]