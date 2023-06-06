Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 456,335 in the last 365 days.

Author Batya Casper writes a book about the conflict between two countries and how this changed their people

Israela

Israela

A moving story on how the choices people make in war can affect the nation and its people with Batya Casper’s Israela

YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The conflict between countries can seriously take a toll on its people, as their lives and livelihoods are at stake in these trying times. Though people have free will on which path to take, sometimes there is no other choice but to be selfless and help those who are in need. There are most times when the nation’s priority will not be their people’s safety, and that is where empathy must come into play.

Three women with different stories and different situations will cross paths as they enter the war between Israel and Palestine. Batya Casper has created a masterpiece by showcasing the hardships and battles inside the war for its people’s nation. This book is a must-read to understand how one’s battle can still be a reason to care for others.

Batya Casper is a director, actor, and teacher. Her love for the theatrical arts has given her the inspiration to write and publish a number of books. A successful director and theater teacher, Batya’s creative juices are nonstop as they flow into writing novels that her readers are totally enthralled with. Israela is one of the books that should not be missed, as it covers deep emotions from empathy to pain and struggles.

Do not miss out on getting a copy of Israela by Batya Casper from Amazon. Get to know more about Batya Casper at http://batyacasperauthor.com/, and the order link to the book can also be found here.

About Inks & Bindings:

Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.

Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO
Inks and Bindings, LLC
+ +1 7142495529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

Author Batya Casper writes a book about the conflict between two countries and how this changed their people

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more