Author Batya Casper writes a book about the conflict between two countries and how this changed their people
A moving story on how the choices people make in war can affect the nation and its people with Batya Casper’s IsraelaYORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The conflict between countries can seriously take a toll on its people, as their lives and livelihoods are at stake in these trying times. Though people have free will on which path to take, sometimes there is no other choice but to be selfless and help those who are in need. There are most times when the nation’s priority will not be their people’s safety, and that is where empathy must come into play.
Three women with different stories and different situations will cross paths as they enter the war between Israel and Palestine. Batya Casper has created a masterpiece by showcasing the hardships and battles inside the war for its people’s nation. This book is a must-read to understand how one’s battle can still be a reason to care for others.
Batya Casper is a director, actor, and teacher. Her love for the theatrical arts has given her the inspiration to write and publish a number of books. A successful director and theater teacher, Batya’s creative juices are nonstop as they flow into writing novels that her readers are totally enthralled with. Israela is one of the books that should not be missed, as it covers deep emotions from empathy to pain and struggles.
Do not miss out on getting a copy of Israela by Batya Casper from Amazon.
