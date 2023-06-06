Sompo International appoints Claire Cordell to UK Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- PEMBROKE, Bermuda, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International, a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance, announced the appointment of Claire Cordell as Non-Executive Director, Chair of the Audit Committee for Sompo International’s UK subsidiary board of directors.*



“I’m very pleased to welcome Claire to Sompo. Her world-class leadership and expertise will be invaluable as we expand and grow our business globally,” said James Shea, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Sompo International.

Julian James, CEO, Global Markets, Commercial P&C, “I’m thrilled to have Claire as a member of our UK board. She joins us at a pivotal time in our growth journey and I am confident that her breadth of experience, operational insight and industry knowledge will be a great asset.”

Ms. Cordell has over 25 years’ experience in financial services and most recently served as CFO for Aldermore Bank, where she was also on the board as an executive for two years. Claire brings a broad skillset in finance and has particular knowledge in M&A and investor relations. Her insurance industry experience includes senior roles at RSA and Winterthur (P&C and life insurance).

About Sompo International

“Sompo International” refers to Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based holding company, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, including its UK subsidiary, *Endurance Worldwide Insurance Limited. Through its operating subsidiaries, Sompo International is a leading global provider of commercial and consumer property and casualty (re)insurance. Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sompo Holdings, Inc. (“Sompo Holdings”). With more than 9,000 employees at Sompo International, 75,000 employees total worldwide, entities in over 46 countries and over USD 35 billion in Gross Written Premiums, Sompo Holdings is one of the leading property and casualty insurance groups in the world. Sompo Holdings maintains excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard & Poor’s on its principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sompo-intl.com.

