Snappt Fraud Detection Solution Now Available in ScreeningWorks® Pro Workflow to Help Prevent Document Fraud for Millions of Apartments Across North America

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snappt , the leader in document fraud detection for residential apartment property managers, today announced a new agreement with RentGrow, Inc., a Yardi® company that provides innovative, sophisticated rules-based tenant screening solutions to provide unprecedented access to Snappt’s best-in-class document-based fraud detection tools.

Yardi Systems, Inc. provides innovative property management software and services for any size business in every real estate market. Yardi’s single-connected solution includes RentGrow® tenant screening solutions as part of an integrated multifamily property management platform. Snappt’s innovative technology will work seamlessly with RentGrow’s ScreeningWorks® Pro resident screening software to help property managers better identify fraudulent income documents, such as pay stubs and bank statements. The integrated solution will give customers an added level of confidence when evaluating their tenant applicants.

Snappt’s powerful technology will significantly help property managers fight document-based fraud. “We could not be more excited to connect with the Yardi ecosystem through RentGrow®, Yardi’s innovative tenant screening solution. By aligning in this way, we can expand our reach to help businesses throughout North America identify document-based fraud in rental housing, which harms property managers and consumers alike,” said Kyle Nelson, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Snappt.

RentGrow® is committed to delivering innovative solutions that help its customers overcome their most pressing challenges. “This is another example of Yardi’s ongoing investment in RentGrow® and RentGrow’s commitment to providing world-class tenant screening solutions. By leveraging Snappt's market-leading fraud-detection technology – used in over a million units across the country –property managers who rely on Yardi® and RentGrow® will be even better equipped to meet the challenges of reducing rental application fraud,” said Patrick Hennessey, Vice President of Resident Screening.

About Yardi® and RentGrow®

With over 8,500 employees, Yardi Systems, Inc., develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies around the world. RentGrow's tenant screening services and ScreeningWorks® Pro software provide powerful, customizable, rules-based, tenant screening solutions that work seamlessly with Yardi's single, connected property management software solutions for multifamily real estate management clients.

About Snappt

Snappt makes it radically simple to trust supporting documentation. Launched in 2019, their document fraud detection system has already transformed the Property Management industry, where 8 of the top 10 property management firms use their system, dramatically reducing risk.