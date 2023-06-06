Submit Release
A Bride Walks 2,206 Miles from Atlanta to Los Angeles Talking About Domestic Violence

Josie Ashton is the Bride Walking from ATL to LA resist g awareness about the dangers of domestic violence and lack of healing.

We can’t heal what we do not feel.”
— Josie Ashton
ATLANTA , GA, USA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Josie Ashton to Walk 2,206 Miles Across America, ATL to LA to Raise Awareness About Domestic Violence and Unhealed Emotional Wounds

On June 1st, 2023, Josie Ashton started a 2,206-mile journey across America, starting at Piedmont Park, Atlanta, GA at 10:00 AM. Dressed in her wedding gown, Ashton is embarking on this journey to raise awareness about the dangers of Domestic Violence and Unhealed Emotional Wounds.

Ashton previously walked 1,300 miles in 2001 to honor Gladys Ricart, a Bride who was killed by her ex-boyfriend on her wedding day. Her walk has since become an international social justice movement, known as the Brides Walk.

This time around, Ashton aims to create awareness and promote emotional healing with every step she takes. The walk is not a fundraiser, but those who wish to support Ashton on her journey can provide her with food, gas, or shelter.

“We need to acknowledge that pain is universal, but healing is a choice,” said Ashton. “Through this walk, I hope to educate others how to choose healing and rise above their struggles.”

For more information about the Brides Walk and Josie Ashton’s journey, visit Healinghisbride.com or call 754-801-3868.

