A collection of short stories for children
Marilyn Wassmann creates a beautifully illustrated book with six different stories that children will loveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading books to children before they sleep is a nice bonding experience with kids and their parents. This also gives children an exercise for their broad imagination rather than just being stuck on their phones, tablets, and whatever gadgets this generation provides. "What the Wind Blew In" by Marilyn Wassmann is a book that must be read to kids as a bedtime story and even to story-telling activities alike.
An Amazon review shares that “First and foremost, what really caught my eye was the amazing illustrations in the book. It was such a great experience reading the story, and the artistic illustrations with it just made it even more entertaining to read, especially since children are very interested in colors and drawings. All the stories are such a fun read for children, especially when I read this book to my little cousin, he couldn't stop staring at the illustrations. He really liked the colors and he kept pointing at it whenever he saw it.”
A natural artist, Marilyn Wassman finished four degrees and has been involved in illustrating books with the Greenbelt Writers Group. She writes her own poems in her spare time and continues to write for her upcoming books. Marilyn lives in Hyattsville with her pets and loving husband.
Grab a copy of "What the Wind Blew In," a perfect gift for kids. Now available on Amazon. To know more about her other works visit her website at www.marilynwassmann.com.
