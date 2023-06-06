Teck Donates $10-million to Chilean Nature Fund to Support Chile’s Protected Marine Areas Program and Juan Fernández Archipelago

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) today announced a CAD$10 million donation to the Chilean Nature Fund (“FNC”) to support Chile’s Protected Marine Areas program and protection of a critical global biodiversity area.

The donation supports conservation initiatives for all Chile’s Protected Marine Program, with a focus on the Juan Fernández Archipelago, an ecologically-significant area which has been designated a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and is one of the most threatened ecosystems in the world with a high number of endemic species located there. Funding will help FNC and the community of Juan Fernández design and implement protection and conservation measures in the archipelago, including the protection of rare seabirds and unique flora and fauna not found anywhere else in the world.

The donation coincides with the one-year anniversary of Teck becoming the first mining company globally to commit to a goal of becoming nature positive by 2030. This includes working with local partners, communities and Indigenous Peoples to conserve ecologically and culturally significant lands and conserving or rehabilitating at least three hectares for every one hectare affected by Teck’s mining activities.

“Helping protect these beautiful islands and their unique ecosystem is another step forward in our commitment to become nature positive by 2030,” said Jonathan Price, CEO, Teck. “Biodiversity loss is an urgent global challenge that requires partnerships between local communities, non-profits, industry and government and we are grateful for the opportunity to help advance protection of the Juan Fernández Archipelago.”

"We welcome Teck's commitment to become a nature positive company by 2030 and the signing of the company's Framework Agreement with the Chilean Nature Fund. We are convinced that it is possible to advance a sustainable mining industry that supports the economic development of the country and local communities while at the same time protecting the environment,” said Marcella Hernando, Chile Minister of Mining. “The economic support that the Chilean Nature Fund is receiving to enable the community of Juan Fernández to advance the protection of species and conservation of the archipelago confirms the collective will of the public and private sectors to address the challenges of climate change as we all have a role to play.”

"The conservation of biodiversity challenges all of us, opening up possibilities for social and economic transformation and involving parties from different fields," explains Bárbara Saavedra, President of the Board of Directors of Fondo Naturaleza Chile. “The challenge is enormous and there are several organizations that have come together in a broad, and inclusive effort way for the conservation of nature,”

“The approach of the community of Juan Fernández has been to jointly create the implementation of the Chilean Marine Areas Program with parties who have already been working in our territory and are aware of the challenges of its management. It is a different approach that we acknowledge,” says the mayor of the Municipality of Juan Fernández, Pablo Manríquez. "Our community is the guardian of its territory and actively participates in its management and care."

Teck Partnering to Conserve Nature

In just one year, Teck has announced total conservation investments to protect 51,500 hectares, which is equal to four and half times the area of the City of Vancouver.

Click here to learn more about Teck’s nature positive goal.

Media Downloads: Images

Background: The Juan Fernández Islands

The Juan Fernández Archipelago is a set of islands located in the South Pacific, 670 km off the coast of Chile.

Home to a population of approximately 1,000 people, 99% of the archipelago was declared a National Park in 1935.

The archipelago was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 1977 and expanded in 2019 to help protect the large number of endemic species (approximately 130), many of which are endangered due to the introduction of invasive species.

The archipelago and Biosphere Reserve includes the islands of Robinson Crusoe, Alexander Selkirk, and Santa Clara and all the islets in the area. Alexander Selkirk is named after an 18 th century sailor who was shipwrecked there alone for more than four years, whose story inspired Daniel Defoe to write the novel Robinson Crusoe.

century sailor who was shipwrecked there alone for more than four years, whose story inspired Daniel Defoe to write the novel Robinson Crusoe. The archipelago and its community are a global example of how to reconcile biodiversity conservation with sustainable use.



About Teck

As one of Canada’s leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

About the Chilean Nature Fund

Fondo Naturaleza Chile is a foundation that aims to mobilize and manage resources for the effective management of large-scale nature conservation in Chile, activating new sources of funding to complement the financial efforts of the State to support the fulfillment of national and international conservation and climate action goals, strengthening the management of natural heritage in the different territories of Chile. One of its lines of work is the Marine Protected Areas Program, whose challenge is to contribute to the effective conservation of the fifth largest Marine Areas System in the world. https://www.fondonaturaleza.org/

