U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market: A Comprehensive Overview 2023- 2032 | At a CAGR of 15.2%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Surplus Lines Insurance Market by Coverage, Distribution Model, and Application: Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027," the market was valued at $52.1 billion in 2019, and the U.S. surplus lines insurance market size is projected to reach $125.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Surplus lines insurance provides coverage for personal belongings &events, commercial property, and other risks associated with unusual needs in the market. It covers unique and non-traditional insurance items which are typically not covered under standard insurance policies. Valuable collectibles, unforeseen wedding postponement, special jewelry, guns & antiques, renters insurance, and private mortgage insurance among others are some of the examples of U.S. surplus lines. Development in underwriting divisions of surplus line such as pricing adequacy, risk selection, and capacity optimization & coverage and rapid growth in mergers & acquisitions are some of the major factors fueling the market growth. In addition, directors & officers (D&O), fiduciary & employment practices liability (EPL), and other such significant risk transfer coverages, which are highly demanded by large corporate institutions. This is one of the major U.S. surplus lines insurance market trends.

However, due to flexible & non-traditional coverage, implementation of technologies in customized solutions management is becoming one of the factors that limit the U.S. surplus lines insurance market growth. Moreover, management of legacy policy &claims systems under U.S. surplus lines is another factor hampering the market growth. Conversely, developing & investing in unique customer & industry segment and enhancing new product offerings in the untapped potential of emerging economies globally. As a result, these are some of the factors expected to create U.S. surplus lines insurance market opportunity in the upcoming years.

On the basis of application, the commercial segment dominated the U.S. surplus lines industry in 2019 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the U.S. surplus lines insurance market forecast period. Due to rise in large corporate institutions and small & medium enterprises, the involvements of risk in these businesses tend to increase in the market. Political risk, cyber & confidential data risk, errors & omission (E&O) risk, and other such risks are covered under U.S. surplus lines for commercial businesses in the market. As several, rising businesses & large firms and their increased U.S. surplus lines needs are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

The retail agent segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period, owing to their customized products offerings, and allowing customers to research for the coverage provided under U.S. surplus lines market offerings. This, as a result becoming major growth factors for retail agents helps in improving the customer experience in accessing enhanced coverage for their valuable assets.

The uncertainty from COVID-19 has a moderate impact on the U.S. surplus lines market. Several states have issued various emergencies for insurance regulations, bulletins and orders related to COVID-19 applicable to the surplus lines market. Moreover, many of the U.S. jurisdictions are actively seeking COVID-19-related data from surplus lines insurers and managing the pandemic situation effectively. For instance, in Missouri, under the Department of Commerce & Insurance; surplus lines insurers are strongly encouraged not to cancel or terminate existing coverages.

Key Findings of the Study:

By coverage, the general business liability segment led the U.S. surplus lines insurance market size in terms of revenue in 2019.

By distribution model, the wholesaler segment accounted for the highest U.S. surplus lines insurance market share in 2019.

Depending on application, the personal segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecasted period.

Some of the major players operating in the U.S. surplus line insurance market analysis include AXA, American International Group, Inc., Aegis Security Insurance Company, Berkshire, Hathaway Inc., Chubb, Lloyd's, ProSight Global, Inc., Swiss Re, The Travelers Indemnity Company, and Zurich. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

