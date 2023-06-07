41% of Headphone Users at Work Opt for Music to Improve Productivity, Study Finds
Rock music tops the list for productivity enhancement, Sonarworks study reveals, while 26.9% of Gen Z admit that some content can reduce their productivityRIGA, LATVIA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonarworks, an award-winning audio technology innovator delivering an individually perfected sound experience to every music creator and lover, unveiled a comprehensive study that takes a closer look at the changing perceptions of headphone use in the workplace and how it impacts productivity.
Full study: https://www.sonarworks.com/what-do-people-listen-to-at-work
The findings in the study are based on a Sonarwork's survey conducted between 21st and 31st March 2023. The survey targeted individuals who were currently employed in office, work-from-home or hybrid settings, and whose job responsibilities did not require the use of headphones, such as in call centers. The survey received 1140 qualified responses from individuals aged between 18 and 76.
Key findings:
- 93.19% of employees who do not require headphones for work wear them for personal reasons. While a little under 9% make it a priority to wear headphones while working, the majority of employees sometimes wear headphones and a third use them for most of their workday.
- When it comes to audio content, music is the most popular choice among headphone users in the workplace, with approximately 41% of respondents choosing to listen to it. Podcasts and ambient or instrumental music follow at around 15%.
- Rock music is the most preferred music genre for improving productivity and relieving stress at work, followed by pop music.
- Younger generations listen to comedy and entertaining content more often than older generations, with 26.9% of Gen Z stating that it slightly reduces their productivity.
- Over 19% of employees wear headphones to block out distractions and improve focus
Sonarworks' study gives a clear picture of how employees feel about using headphones at work. It tries to find out if workers think that wearing headphones at work has a negative or a positive effect. The findings show a mix of opinions, revealing an interesting connection between the use of headphones and how productive employees feel they are.
The study goes beyond just looking at productivity. It also looks into how headphone use at work differs between different age groups. The results show interesting trends that younger workers, like millennials and those from Generation Z, are more likely to use headphones at work. This is the case even though they admit that listening to certain types of content, especially comedy or entertainment, could potentially slow down their work.
